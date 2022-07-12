Ne-Yo Almost Signed Lucky Daye…Until This Happened

Just days away from the arrival of his highly-anticipated album, Self-Explanatory, Ne-Yo sat with the men of the Frequently Asked Questions podcast to discuss a range of topics. The “Miss Independent” crooner walked himself into a conversation about Lucky Daye from his time as a songwriter.

The singer-songwriter revealed that the “Roll Some Mo'” singer wrote Jamie Foxx’s verse on the hit 2008 collaboration, “She Got Her Own.” Ne-Yo planned to sign Lucky as his artist back then, but the deal ceased to exist after Ne-Yo allowed Lucky to stay in his home while he traveled out of town. He told the Candydrip crooner that he could roam about the home freely and do whatever he desired excluding Ne-Yo’s bedroom.

“At the time, I was going out of town, I let Mr. Daye stay at my house,” he shared. “At this point, I got a big beautiful house and I’m like, ‘Bruh, you’ve got full reign of the crib. Wherever you wanna go, whatever you wanna do, just don’t go in my room.’”

“Anywhere else in the house? Wild out,” Ne-Yo added. “You good if you don’t go in my room. I come back one morning and open the door, don’t see him, and go upstairs to my room. And sure enough, this ni**a is asleep, with a chick, in my bed.”

Ne-Yo reveals that he almost signed Lucky Daye in 2009 but didn’t after finding him in his bed with a woman. pic.twitter.com/x1EOb7mkSf — TheRnBHub (@TheRnBHub) July 12, 2022

Ne-Yo was able to laugh it off now, but back then, the singer—naturally upset—promptly kicked Lucky and the woman out. “At the time, he had no excuse. What could he say? I gave you one rule […] Not only are you in my room, you’re in my room, you’re in my bed with somebody. So, that was kinda the end of that whole situation. Like bro, if you can’t follow this simple rule, I don’t know if this thang gon’ work.”

As video from the podcast surfaced and revealed this tidbit, fans joked that Lucky told the woman he owned the house while others teased, “Ne-Yo an R&B ni**a really expected another R&B Ni**a not to do R&B ni**a s**t?”

VIBE reached out to Lucky Daye’s team for a comment.

Relive the goodness of the Jamie Foxx and Fabolous-assisted collaboration below.