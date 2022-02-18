Ne-Yo Blames Women “Halfway” For Men Calling Them “B***hes”

Once again, Ne-Yo inserted himself into women’s business. The “So Sick” crooner’s first mistake was expressing that R&B “has gotten super misogynistic” in a recent interview with The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 LA.

He argued that he “can only blame us men halfway for that. Because as a woman, if a man sings the word ‘b***h’ to you and you smile at him, he’s probably going to do it again and again and again and again.”

The 42-year-old continued, “The more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more it’s gonna happen. That’s just kinda what that is. So, ladies, I love y’all to death but if y’all want men to stop calling you ‘b***hes,’ stop dancing to them records.”

Ne-Yo did not, at any point, specify if he was referencing a certain artist or song, but the comments were divided with some in agreement while others felt he was “dead wrong.”

Coincidentally, in 2017, the father of five—including two daughters, Isabella (8 months) and Madilyn (11)—made headlines by expressing that women shouldn’t take relationship advice from men including himself and Tyrese—who was considered to be “tone-deaf.” “Don’t listen to any of our advice,” Ne-Yo commented on Instagram. “Do what you want.”