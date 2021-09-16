Netflix’s ‘Really Love’ To Release Official Soundtrack By Composer Khari Mateen

No great Black romance is complete without an equally great score and/or soundtrack to accompany it. Love Jones, Waiting To Exhale, Brown Sugar, and Beyond The Lights are just some examples are beautiful films with a solid soundtrack while newer romances like The Photograph, Sylvie’s Love, and If Beale Street Could Talk have dynamic scores released as soundtracks. Now, it’s been announced that Really Love, starring Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, is getting an original motion picture soundtrack.

Composed by Khari Mateen, the 16-track album will be available digitally on all streaming platforms on Friday, Sept. 17. No word on whether or not physical copies of the album will be available for purchase. The Playlist describes the soundtrack as a “profound jazz score”—similar to Nicholas Britell’s score from If Beale Street Could Talk—that “beautifully fills Isaiah and Stevie’s love to the brim.” The first track from the film’s score, “These Dates,” can be heard below.

Directed by Angel Kristi Williams and written by Williams and Felicia Pride, Really Love follows the story of Isaiah (Siriboe), a struggling painter, and Stevie (Wong-Loi-Sing), an ambitious lawyer, as they choose to navigate love and life together—obstacles and all.

In an interview with PopSugar, Pride and Williams discussed their debut feature and the importance of music as it relates to the film. “We wanted to try to bring back that sort of soundtrack feel […] I remember that love scene in Love Jones [featuring Maxwell’s “Sumthin’ Sumthin’ (Mellosmoothe)”] and I would watch that over and over again because it was an intimacy,” Pride stated.

Really Love is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.