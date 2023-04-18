New Edition Celebrates 40th Anniversary With National Museum of African American Music Pop-Up Exhibit

Ahead of the Nashville stop on their Legacy Tour, New Edition commemorated their four decades as a group with a special pop-up event at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).,

On Sunday (April 16), all six members— Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—attended the event and speak about their career with NMAAM’s Director of Marketing & Communications Candice Jones and local radio host, Sissy Brown, from 92Q’s The Kenny Smoov Morning Show. The celebration was also held in tandem with New Edition special exhibit which will be on display through June.

Fans were welcomed to join the men in the festivities as Tresvant kicked off an impromptu serenade of their 1988 hit, “If It Isn’t Love.”

NMAAM President/CEO, H. Beecher Hicks III and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) SVP of Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones surprised the group with plaques commemorating the rarity of earning four Platinum albums—Home Again (1996), Heart Break (1988), All For Love (1985), and New Edition (1984).

The men are set to wrap up their Legacy Tour with Guy, Tank, and Keith Sweat at the end of this month.

Last year, New Edition received the key to Miami from the city’s Chairwoman Christine King while embarking The Culture Tour.

After receiving the honor, DeVoe told local news outlet WSVN7, “We’re going to do some things in anticipation of a residency, and so many other things next year, new music. A city like this, Miami, it’s just going to feel good to pour back into it. Like, being in this building right now is amazing. We were just talking about potentially doing a few things here to make sure we’re pouring back into the community, and that’s what the culture tour is all about.”