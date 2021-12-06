New Edition And Bell Biv DeVoe Nominated For National R&B Hall of Fame 2022 Induction

L–R: Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill of New Edition at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The National R&B Hall of Fame is presenting quite the task for lovers and fans of rhythm, blues, and soul music.

The independent organization revealed its extensive list of nominees for the coveted six to eight inductee slots for 2022. Among those leading the way are New Edition, Bell Biv DeVoe, Berry Gordy, En Vogue, TLC, Sade, The Isley Brothers, Jackson 5, Patti Labelle, and Jodeci.

With legends like the aforementioned batch, The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation board is discussing the option of airing the induction ceremony nationally. Since 2013, the foundation has inducted a slew of music legends including Aaliyah (2013), Aretha Franklin (2019), Stevie Wonder (2019), Natalie Cole (2021), Donna Summer (2021), and Luther Vandross (2021).

The 2022 class of inductees will be the 11th class to be entered into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Nominees can be voted for here and voting will be available until Feb. 15, 2022.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Berry Gordy

Jermaine Dupri

Gamble & Huff

Hall & Oates

Dru Hill

Anthony Hamilton

Roberta Flack

Average White Band

Blue Magic

Bell Biv DeVoe

TLC

En Vogue

Sade

Babyface

LL Cool J

Jodeci

Lionel Richie

Dee Dee Warwick

Rick James

Jay-Z

Janet Jackson

Diddy

Patti Labelle

Master P

Wu-Tang Clan

Luther “Skywalker” Campbell

Mary J. Blige

Dr. Dre

Run D.M.C.

Toni Braxton

Nas

Anita Baker

Al Green

New Edition

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Joe Simon

Big Daddy Kane

The Jones Girls

The Baltimore Royal Theater

Dee Dee Sharp

Deniece Williams

The Stubbs Girls

Patti Labelle & The Blue Belles

The Dells

George Benson

Chaka Khan

SWV

Xscape

Clive Davis

Brook Benton

The Isley Brothers

Peabo Bryson

Dick Clark

James Gadson

Jackson 5

Jae “The Gospelkidd”

Gladys Knight

Robert Brown

Russell Thompkins Jr.

Jerry Blavat