New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank

In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. Within the last 40 years, the group—comprised of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—has evolved, and now the men are set to embark on their biggest celebration to date.

After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also mark the first time the “I Like” trio has toured together in over 15 years.

“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can,” said Black Promoters Collective CEO Gary Guidry in a statement. ”When we partnered with NE for “The Culture” tour, although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations, the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”

The Legacy Tour kicks in early March and will wrap up on April 30. Presale tickets for American Express cardholders will be available from Wednesday (Dec. 14) at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday (Dec. 15) at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday (Dec. 16) at 10 a.m. local time and will range from $59.50 to $179.50.

Additionally, New Edition will present new music that wasn’t performed in The Culture Tour, “giving their fans a whole new experience.” Regarding their new tour, Brown told TMZ, “We have a brotherhood that’s unstoppable. We take pride in what we do. New Edition is forever.”

Reflect on their legacy with The New Edition Story, presented by BET. See the full tour dates below.

The Legacy Tour Dates

Thursday, March 9: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Friday, March 10: Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, March 12: Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Thursday, March 16: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Center

Friday, March 17: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 18: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sunday, March 19: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thursday, March 23: Chicago, IL – United Center

Friday, March 24: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, March 25: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, March 26: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, March 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, March 31: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 1: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sunday, April 2: Fort Worth/Dallas, TX – Dickies Arena

Thursday, April 6: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Friday, April 7: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 8: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sunday, April 9: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thursday, April 13: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, April 14: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 15: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 16: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, April 20: New York, NY – UBS Arena

Saturday, April 22: Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

Sunday, April 23: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 28: Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Saturday, April 29: Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena

Sunday, April 30: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena