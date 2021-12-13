New Edition Announces Nationwide Tour With Charlie Wilson And Jodeci Coming In 2022

New Edition is returning to centerstage, as the group finally announced their long-awaited tour—their first in nearly a decade since the #AllSix tour that ended in 2012.

The 30-city tour will feature all six members—Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill— and is set to run from Feb. 2022 through early April.

When speaking on this tour and the concept of “reuniting,” Johnny Gill exclusively told VIBE ahead of the group’s American Music Awards performance in November, “It’s so funny, people always say reunion. It’s not. Honestly, New Edition has been New Edition and it’s been all of us here […] We decided to come together now and join back forces and give our fans something that they’re looking forward to seeing.”

The Roxbury crooners will be joined by Charlie Wilson and the newly-reunited Jodeci.

Michael Paran, founder/CEO of P Music Group revealed that the Jodeci reunion was sparked during the pandemic. Paran shared with Billboard, “They’re ready to build something new, done the right way without continuing the missteps of the past. I want to be long-term with them and help them show the world that they’re back to begin a whole new era.” Paran also reps Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill.

Presale tickets for The Culture Tour will be available starting on Tuesday (Dec. 14) at 10 a.m. local time for select cities until Thursday (Dec. 16) at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday (Dec. 17) at 10 a.m. local time.