New Music Friday: French Montana, Polo G, Doja Cat, Yung Bleu, Juicy J, Moneybagg Yo & Gucci Mane

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and r&b artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

French Montana – “FWMGAB”

When it comes to presenting summer-friendly anthems, few artists are as reliable as French Montana, who puts his latest bid in for song of the season with this StoopidOnDaBeat and Butter Beats produced salvo. “Uptown boys, nothing liver,” the BX native raps, before getting his flex on with mentions of his cash flow, expensive jewelry and lavish lifestyle…which isn’t unfamiliar territory for French, but is a zone he excels in, nonetheless. This is true “We outside!” music.

Polo G featuring Nicki Minaj – “For the Love of New York”

Chicago native Polo G professes his affinity for the city that never sleeps on this breezy offering from rising star’s new album, Hall of Fame, which touched down today. Featuring Nicki Minaj, who plays double duty as a spitter and a vocalist on this offering, this ode to the Big Apple gets our nod of approval as one of the standout offerings from Young Capalot’s latest effort.

Doja Cat – “Need To Know”

There’s something Doja Cat needs to figure out on the rapper’s latest drop, which is the second single to be released in promotion of her forthcoming album, Planet Her, set to drop on June 25. Produced by Dr. Luke, the song, which finds Doja teasing “I don’t really got no type, I just wanna f**k all night,” leans fully into her gradual evolution as a sex symbol, with the all of the multifaceted musical skills to match.

Yung Bleu featuring Chris Brown, 2 Chainz – “The Baddest”

Chris Brown and 2 Chainz join Yung Bleu on the upstart’s new single, “The Baddest,” which features production by Hitmaka, OG Parker, Romano, and Mike Woods. Crooning over a pulsating soundscape, Breezy takes center stage with another indelible hook to add to his resume, which Yung Bleu takes full advantage of, turning in a performance that proves he has more left in the tank following the runaway success of “You’re Mine Still, making him one to watch moving forward.

CupcakKKe – “Huhhhhh”

Producer Fantom laces the track on this cocksure release from rapper Cupcakke, who drops a plethora of witty couplets over a truck-rattling composition. “Freezer burn on my neck, I’m so icy,” the free-spirited rhymer brags while throwing shots at those opposing her campaign, albeit with a smidgen of sexual innuendo thrown in for good measure. But give that it’s CupcaKKe behind the track, what else would we expect?

Juicy J featuring Lord Infamous, Rico Nasty – “Take It”

Juicy J’s announcement that he’ll be unleashing a deluxe version of his last album, The Hustle Continues, titled The Hustle Still Continues on June 25 comes along with this new collaboration featuring Lord Infamous and rapper Rico Nasty. Produced by 6IX and Juicy J, the track finds the Memphis O.G. voicing his admiration for the beauty and skills of an adult dancer hard at work. Rico Nasty sticks to the script with a p-popping-friendly performance of her own, turning in a crafty stanza that doubles as a reminder of why she’s considered one of the top young stars in the game. However, its Three 6 Mafia’s Lord Infamous’ appearance on the rollicking tail-end of the track, where Juicy barks “It’s the return of the Mafia, real nigga’s posse, yup/If you say our name, just like candy man, we popping up,” that serves as the icing on the cake of this two-pronged banger.

Tyga featuring Moneybagg Yo – “Splash”

Cali and Memphis connect as Tyga teams up with Moneybagg Yo for this raunchy offering, which samples rump-shake music pioneers 2 Live Crew’s classic 1986 single, “We Want Some P***y.” A master in the art of crafting twerk-friendly anthems, Tyga gets in his T-Raw mode, rhyming about creating money showers and philandering with his harem of hotties. “Pop that ass, get that cash,” he commands on the hook, with guest star Moneybagg Yo swooping in on the second verse, claiming that the sheer mass of his bankrolls makes him walk with a limp.”

Gucci Mane featuring Pooh Shiesty – “Like 34 & 8”

1017’s version of legendary Lakers duo Kobe & Shaq collide for this heater, which finds the young star in Shiesty providing backup to the elder statesman that is Gucci on this single from Guwop’s forthcoming release, Ice Daddy. Produced by Mike Will Made-It, Shawn Ferrari, and iWeirdo, this timely cut should help take the focus off Shiesty’s recent legal troubles and put it back on the music, where it belongs.

H.E.R. – “We Made”

A former recluse, these days, H.E.R. seems all but inescapable. That said, being that we’re fans of her music, we’re not complaining at all, as songs such as this loosie from the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack give us reason to appreciate and celebrate her artistry on a regular basis. With production helmed by Flippa and DJ Camper, the mysterious songstress steps further into the spotlight, as she shines on this percussion-laden selection.