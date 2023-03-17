EST Gee, T-Pain, Money Man, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities.

EST Gee – Mad

EST Gee isn’t resting on his laurels and has released his latest album Mad, six months after 2022’s I Never Felt Nun. Much like his previous work, Mad is full of street anthems and violence galore with the album literally opening with a song titled “Pray You Die In Surgery.” The Louisville rapper got a little heartfelt on I Never Felt Nun, but this shorter offering focuses solely on his enemies. Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Kada join the fray on the tracks “Slam Dunk,” “Hotboys” and “Kadas Song,” respectively. — Armon Sadler

T-Pain – On Top of the Covers

T-Pain has been open about whether his music style has been jacked by other artists. This time, he’s reversing the roles with his new project On Top Of The Covers. True to its name, the project finds the Floridian trying his hand at classic songs spanning various genres. From Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” to Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” T-Pain flexes his vocals on this seven-track EP, making for a soothing listening experience. — Preezy Brown

Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Metro Boomin restored the feeling when he tapped The Weeknd and 21 Savage for “Creepin’,” a modern reimagining of Diddy and Mario Winans’ 2004 hit “I Don’t Wanna Know.” For the remix, he leaned even further into nostalgia, bringing Brother Love along for the ride. “They ain’t real then they ain’t Puff/ Ain’t place in this world that my feet ain’t touch,” Puff raps. “I got visions that cost millions and make billions/ Baby girl, we can make love and make trillions, damn.” When your heart hurts, bandage it with the bands. — AS

Money Man – Red Eye

After dropping three projects in 2022, Money Man returns with his latest effort Red Eye, where the entrepreneurial rapper gives game on the grind and the parameters surrounding it. The 15-track album includes features from Babyface Ray, Peezy, and Juney Knotzz, who all deliver impressive performances on their respective tracks. While listening to standouts like “Biggest Lie,” “Insane,” “Traits,” and “Vory,” you’ll be motivated to hit the blockchain, the trap, or your cubicle to generate wealth. — PB

Russ – “Nasty”

Russ is in the mood on his new track “Nasty.” One underrated aspect of the New Jersey-born rapper is his ability to craft melodies without changing his rap voice. “She a shy girl, but she a freak deep down/ Pu**y royalty, needs to be crowned,” he rapped. “We should leave town, sex is better overseas/ Both your hands and both your knees/ Crawl over, grab hold of me.” And the chorus is simple and straight to the point: “Yeah, I want you to get nasty/ Do that thing you know I like/ No one watching, it’s just me and you, alright.” — AS

Princess Nokia – I Love You, But This Is Goodbye

Princess Nokia drops off her latest release I Love You, But This Is Goodbye, her first full-length project in three years. The New Yorker delivers several cuts that touch on matters of the heart while also displaying her dexterity as an artist. Standouts on the album include “complicated,” “lo siento,” “angels and demons,” and “happy.” — PB

Flo Milli – “Einstein”

Flo Milli regularly flexes her beauty, but “Einstein” displays her brains. “I think he want me cause I’m one of a kind/ Like Einstein, like a bottle of wine,” she raps. “I’m still fine, I don’t trip ‘bout no ni**a, uh/ It’s all cool, I don’t trip ‘bout no bi**h.” Flo’s nimble rap flow is so endearing because it sounds like she’s always having fun and you believe every single word. “I’m Flo Milli, eh, I do what I wanna/ If you a G then keep it silent like lasagna, ay/ Bi**hes stealing flows, bitin’ like piranhas/ And I don’t take no sh*t, I think I get that from my momma.” Albert Einstein could never. — AS

Curren$y And Jermaine Dupri – “Essence Fest”

Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri link up for “Essence Fest,” the first single off the southerners’ forthcoming collaborative album. JD constructs a hearty backdrop for The Hot Spitta to maneuver over, which he does masterfully, dropping bars about smoking sessions, sexual conquests, and other byproducts of living the Jet Life. — PB

Doechii Feat. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)”

Doechii interpolates the classic record “Some Cut” on “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black. “What it is, ho? What’s up? Every good girl needs a little thug/ Every block boy needs a little love,” she raps. “If you put it down, I’ma pick it up, up, up.” How can you not enjoy someone comparing themselves to a popular chicken wing flavor? “All about me, that’s the energy/ That’s that lemon pepper wing, I’m a ten-piece, baby/ Bathroom fully in the bando/ He gon’ make it flip, do it with no handles.” Kodak Black eventually jumps in and fully submits to the power of women. “She got everything you want in her, a nice body, a** fat/ Behind every gangster, a shawty solid that got his back,” he spits. “He know who to come to every-time the world handlin’ him bad/ The way he call first but still he always put her last.” — AS