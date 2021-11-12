New Music Friday: Rick Ross, Money Man, India Shawn, Shelley, Parisalexa, Smino, And More

Rick Ross feat. Jazmine Sullivan And 21 Savage – “Outlawz”

Kicking off the rollout for his forthcoming album, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, Rick Ross unleashes the debut single from his 11th solo effort, which finds the MMG boss mobbing over an opulent backdrop constructed by AraabMUZIK and Fabian Marasciullo. Featuring Jazmine Sullivan, who lends her lush vocal stylings on the hook, and 21 Savage, who continues to assert himself as one of the best guest performers in the game, “Outlawz” is an impressive effort from Rozay that has fans officially counting down the days to the release of what he says is his greatest body of work yet. — Preezy Brown

DaBaby – “Roof”

With the backlash surrounding his controversial Rolling Loud Miami performance having somewhat subsided, DaBaby looks to put the focus back on his music with his new EP, Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t AGAIN, which includes appearances from Kodak Black and 21 Savage. However, while a capable collaborator, DaBaby’s finest moment on this project comes in a solo setting as he rips the London On Da Track-produced cut, “Roof,” to shreds by his loneseome, channeling the infectious energy that thrust him to the forefront of rap just a few short years ago. — PB

Money Man feat. Jackboy – “No Fema”

Atlanta rapper Money Man drops off his aptly titled album, Blockchain, which finds rap’s current crypto king talking currency alongside the likes of Moneybagg Yo and Yung Bleu. Linking up with Jackboy for this twangy offering, Money Man switches up the style, crooning “Swipin’ just to feed my family/Ni*ga, no FEMA, but I need relief,” resulting in a highlight offering that displays the rising star’s versatility. — PB

Lil Reese feat. Chief Keef – “Mooliani”

The comeback continues for Lil Reese, who makes his return with his second release of the year, Supa Savage 3, which rounds out the trilogy that is his popular mixtape series. Colliding with longtime costar Chief Keef on this heater, Lil Reese displays the promise that once made him one of the more sought-after prospects out of Chicago, a position he hopes to recapture as he bounces back from his recent shooting and gets into the swing of things. — PB

Trae The Truth feat. Quavo – “Knots”

“Been having glocks with my motherf**king knots,” raps Quavo on the joint effort with Trae Tha Truth, the Houston hometown hero’s latest single. Waxing poetic about their artillery and bankrolls over a booming soundscape, Trae and Quavo deliver a brooding anthem that should hold real estate on the playlists of NRA members and D-Boys alike. — PB

Berner feat. Future – “Draped Up”

A recent medical setback has not halted Bay Area cannabis connoisseur Berner’s campaign, as he crashes the scene with this Future-assisted single from his GOTTI album, which is due to drop on Dec. 3. “Another billion off weed/I don’t need another brick,” the Cookies ambassador boasts while listing off his exploits and accolades, while Future casts himself as the ultimate hustler, triggerman, and ladies man amidst laying down an extensive stanza, rounding off this high-powered salvo in grand fashion. — PB

Aesop Rock & Blockhead – “Fizz”

Rap vet Aesop Rock connects with producer Blockhead for Garbology, a collaborative album steeped in the grimy and experimental vibes that defined underground New York Hip-Hop during its heyday, albeit with a modern sheen. The album’s lead single, “Jazz Hands,” has been receiving a healthy amount of positive reviews since dropping last month, but for our money, the next track that should be on listeners’ radars is this layered composition, which finds Aesop illing with the rhymes atop a masterful instrumental provided by Blockhead. — PB

Lil Zay Osama feat. Benny The Butcher – “Elevation”

Chicago spitter Lil Zay Osama looks to elevate his stock with the release of his latest project, Trench Baby 2, which coincides with his opening run as the supporting act on fellow Chiraq native G Herbo’s Monster Energy Outbreak tour. A robust longplayer, TB2 includes multiple standout offerings, but his somber number featuring Benny The Butcher is particularly potent as Lil Zay and his Buffalo-bred counterpart both turn in impassioned performances that resonate with the heart of the streets. — PB

Vado – “White Toes”

Harlem rapper Vado delivers soulful vibes with his new single, “White Toes,” which finds the cocksure spitter spewing bars atop a vocal sample, keeping true to his roots as a mixtape assassin. Coming off the heels of the Lloyd Banks and Dave East-assisted single, “Respect The Jux,” this number precedes Vado’s forthcoming Long Run Vol. 2 project, which also includes guest spots from Jim Jones and 38 Spesh and is due to touch down on Dec. 10. — PB

Joell Ortiz – “Sincerely Yours”

Brooklyn rhyme slinger Joell Ortiz adds to his catalog of lyrically-inclined projects with Autograph, a project on which Ortiz attaches his name to a succession of hard-boiled selections that find the veteran sticking to his guns with effective results. Producer Salaam Remi serves up a horn-heavy backdrop for the Cooper Houses native to do his bidding over, accounting for one of the finer moments on Ortiz’s latest full-length offering. — PB

Jesswar feat. Erica Banks – “Bad Like RiRi”

Jesswar is feeling “buzzy” and “cheeky” on her Rihanna-inspired single, which finds the Fijian raptress paying homage to the culture’s favorite Bajan beauty. Accompanied by a vibrant music video directed and produced by Jon Baxter, and bolstered by a blistering guest spot by Erica Banks, “Bad Like RiRi” builds on the momentum set by Jesswar’s TROPIXX EP and announces her arrival as an international import worthy of keeping an eye on. — PB

Daboii feat. OMB Peezy – “Careful”

Daboii proceeds with caution on this catchy ditty from his new project, House Arrest, which includes this thumper from the SOB X RBE representative. Featuring a guest spot from OMB Peezy, this selection is a great starting point for newcomers to get familiar with the rising West Coast rep, as well as a banger that those already hip to his talents will equally appreciate. — PB

Nello Luchi – “Maaba”

“Spiritual superhero theme music” is the tag Brooklyn-based Hip-Hop artist Nello Luchi tags her latest release, which is a salvo that finds the seasoned spitter exuding focus and tenacity that’s palpable with every bar. Produced by K’riem Scott with an accompanying clip directed by Bren End Films, “Maaba” continues Luchi’s continual rise up the rap ranks and gives her growing fan base another reason to tout her as next up. — PB

Nija – “On Call”

Nija has been one to watch. With “On Call,” the sultry singer asserts herself as a woman of dominance with those late-night calls especially while intoxicated. “In this state of mind, you’re all I need/Bad decisions mix with Hennessy,” she sings. And c’mon, who doesn’t have that one person we keep on call? — Mya Abraham

Silk Sonic – An Evening With Silk Sonic (Album)

It is finally here and was worth the wait. The seductive modern revival of the best of 70s soul was packaged in a dynamic 30-minute album. It’s less of an evening with Silk Sonic and more of a moment, but fans will be craving more and are already demanding a tour. If you need a place to start, the transition from “After Last Night” to “Smokin’ Out The Window” will have a hold over us for a long while. *chef’s kiss* — MA

Beyoncé – “Be Alive”

Ahead of the King Richard release, Beyoncé released her widely anticipated original song from the film, “Be Alive.” Bey is who she is and still experiments, having fun with her vocal range on this empowering Rock&B anthem. — MA

Shelley feat. Laya – “Rated R”

When the beginning of a song immediately makes you run that back from the top, you know you’re in for a treat. Shelley’s sexually charged new single kicks off with the crooner asking, “When you think about me do you touch yourself?” Content-wise, it’s giving 112 or Next vibes. Laya chimes in later, seamlessly matching the song’s energy with her line, “Shoot my club up/I really wish you would.” If your sex playlist needed something new, this is what you’ve been waiting for. — MA

India Shawn – Before We Go (EP)

Singer-songwriter India Shawn won over fans with the funk-soul fueled record, “Don’t Play With My Heart” and collaborations with 6LACK and Anderson .Paak. Now she shares her latest project, Before We Go. The seven-track EP feels introspective and relatable. Her new single, “SUPERFINE,” is a surefire self-love-laced confidence booster. — MA

Funbi – “My Intentions”

In his first release since his 2018 debut with Serenade, Funbi releases his endearing comeback single. When speaking on the sweet ballad that puts romance on full display, he shared, “I have evolved, I am now more accepting of my emotions, more honest about my feelings and not ashamed about it. I’m not trying to hide anything anymore, I’m taking the consequences as they come, just in a space where I am free. Keeping these emotions in is negative, you become congested and uncomfortable, it’s time to open up.” — MA

Smino feat. NOS – “I Deserve”

Starting the track with a collective chant of Gucci Mane’s 2007 street classic “My Kitchen,” Smino returns on “I Deserve” rapping through his vices as he wrestles with his emotions. With production from Kal Banx and Wu10, the St. Louis musician reflects on what he deserves, counting his blessings with his signature delivery and clever pop culture references over the piano-laden beat. — DeMicia Inman

Baby Tate – “Dungarees”

Featured on the all-women soundtrack for Halle Berry’s upcoming film Bruised, Baby Tate issues a new, tough song in “Dungarees.” On the fun, upbeat track, she confidently warns on the hook, “Don’t you ever, ever come for me,” continuing to command, “Bi**h put on some dungarees and like a kangaroo do a jump for me.” The full album, executive produced by Berry along with Cardi B is due Nov. 19. — DI

femdot. – Not For Sale (EP)

femdot. has issued an eight-track project exploring themes including religion, purpose, pride, and freedom. Listening through Not For Sale, puts fans in the Chicago artist’s shoes. femdot. articulates his own experiences through expressive lyrics that describe his outlook on life and society. — DI

Parisalexa – Finishline (EP)

As a songwriter for artists such as Ciara, Normani, and Brent Faiyaz, R&B singer Parisalexa saves some of her pen skills for herself. The Seattle native released her latest EP Finishline, which represents a transitional time in her life. “I wrote the Finishline EP for myself… to remind myself of how capable I am, and how independent I am, at a time when I was moving to another state alone for the first time. In so many ways, I needed to push myself,” she said in a press release. On the six tracks, Parisalexa showcases her artistic ability as both a songwriter and a vocalist. — DI