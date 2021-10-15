New Music Friday: Young Thug, Liyah, Adele, KYLE, DreamDoll And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

Young Thug Feat. Drake, Travis Scott – Bubbly

After a lengthy lead-up, Young Thug crashes the scene with his new album, Punk, on which melodious flows and cocksure rhyme-spills converge with booming soundscapes. Wheezy, Cardo, Dez Wright and MU Lean soundtrack this effort, which includes blockbuster guest verses from Travis Scott and Drake, as the all-star trio combine their forces for another raucous party-starter to add to their respective resumes. — Preezy Brown

BiC Fizzle, Gucci Mane, Quavo – “Sno Cone”

Gucci Mane puts the spotlight on The New 1017 with his new project, So Icy Boyz, which includes appearances from the label’s promising stable of rising talent. This standout finds Guwop costarring alongside teenage phenom BiC Fizzle, who asserts himself well alongside his mentor and Migos member Quavo, who lends his talents with a hook that’s so infectious you’ll find yourself singing along by song’s end. — PB

DreamDoll Feat. Capella Grey – “You Know My Body”

Raptress DreamDoll links up with fellow BX rep Capella Grey for her latest single, which takes listeners back to the early aughts as she flips Fabolous and Lil Mo’s collaborative classic, “Can’t Let You Go.” Produced by Omar Grand, Triple A, and Dizzy Banko, this slick tune finds the two rising stars colliding for a syrupy number that arrives right on time for our cuffing season playlists. — PB

Liyah – “Slide”

Up next from Toronto is 17-year-old Liyah with her latest single, “Slide.” The songbird exclusively told VIBE, “The story behind this EP is very important because it signifies strength. I wanted the messaging of each song to be relatable and hold truth about some lessons learned. While creating this EP, I felt that I had a lot of experiences to write about and I’m glad to have used my past situations to create something everyone can connect with. My favorite songs currently on the EP are “Good Luvin” and “Usual” ft. Tia Bank$, but EVERY song is special to me.” — Mya Abraham

Cico P – “Squid Games”

Drawing inspiration from Netflix’s latest hit drama Squid Game, Texas rapper Cico P flips the childhood game “Red Light, Green Light” into a catchy hook. Much like the Korean series, the game has a more sinister tone on the track. He melodically raps warnings to any “opps lackin’.” — DeMicia Inman

Payroll Giovanni Feat. Tee Grizzley, Peezy – “Turn Into 20”

“I used to cop 10 grams, turn it into 20,” Payroll Giovanni boasts on this highlight from Giovanni’s Way, the veteran spitter’s latest body of work. Produced by K.I.D.D., with appearances from Tee Grizzley and Peezy, this all-Detroit affair finds the trio of neighborhood superstars putting on for the Motor City in grand fashion. — PB

Slimelife Shawty Feat. Lil Durk – “Suit Me Up”

Taking the next step in his career with his new project, Better Living, Atlanta spitter Slimelife Shawty comes through with this war-ready anthem featuring executive producer Lil Durk, who also lends a guest verse to the track. — PB

Tone Stith – “Do I Ever“ Feat. Chris Brown

Earlier this year, the New Jersey singer gave us evolved Tone in his EP, FWM. Now, he’s back with his follow-up, Still FWM. We’ve previously highlighted singles like “Something In The Water,” which samples Carl Thomas’ “I Wish” and now, fans can dive into the full project including his Chris Brown-assisted track, “Do I Ever.” That collaboration samples Brian McKnight’s “Anytime.” — MA

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Adele is back and didn’t take it easy on us whatsoever. The heart-wrenching ballad, “Easy On Me,” is her first single in five years from her highly-anticipated album, 30. Her new album will be all about her divorce and navigating motherhood through that hardship. She told British Vogue that her son asked lots of questions while the album was being made. She said, “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.” — MA

Sleazus Bhrist Feat. Melvoni – “Who Are You”

Nashshal puts forth a string-laden thumper of a backdrop for Sleazus Bhrist to speak his peace over for his latest single, “Who Are You,” from his new album, Son Of God. Bolstered by a guest spot from partner in rhyme Melvoni, this quick-strike offering finds the pair leaving nary a second to waste while attacking the track, leaving the listeners longing for more bars. — PB

KenTheMan – “No Name”

Big Ken stepped up over the Bankroll Got It produced “No Name” and declared she “still got a h*e insecure like Issa.” The song highlights KenTheMan’s ability to rap aggressively as well as seductively, floating through rhymes about slapping people and stacking money as well as her barbie body and sexual prowess. — DI

Lil Bean Feat. Jackboy – “Mob Ties”

Jackboy makes an appearance alongside Lil Bean on this standout salvo from the Bay Area rep’s latest album release, Still Campaignin, which includes production from fellow San Fran native Einer Bankz. — PB

Summer Walker Feat. JT From City Girls – “Ex For A Reason”

The anticipated linkup between JT and Summer Walker resulted in an upbeat R&B and Hip-Hop fused track with not-so-upbeat lyrics. The Buddah Bless and Sean Garrett–produced “Ex For A Reason” features both women addressing another as well as a shared romantic partner, naming all of the reasons the various relationships ended in breakups. “Ex For A Reason” serves as the Atlanta-bred singer’s lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, Still Over It. — DI

KIRBY – Sis, He Wasn’t the One

KIRBY released Sis. He Wasn’t the One, the sophomore follow-up to her 2020 album, Sis. On “Lately,” KIRBY’s raspy tone is complimented by BJ The Chicago Kid’s sweet vocals. Her singles, “Boyz II Men,” “Can We Be Friends?” and “Break Her Heart For Me” are an R&B lover’s dream—soulful with a relatable message. Stop sleeping on KIRBY! — MA

Bathe – Bicoastal

This Brooklyn duo is described as a merge between “beach and Black culture.” Lead singer, Devin Hobdy, stated, it’s “a project about travel and all the ways it can add color to our relationships with the people and places we love […] quarantine molded it into our personal and still unresolved search for home in the things we’ve always known.” Guitarist, Corey Smith-West, expressed, “The album started as an exploration of that [living bicoastal] concept, but over the course of the pandemic it ended up being more about seeking solace internally rather than externally.” — MA

Funbi – “my intentions”

His intentions are pure and infections. If you ask him, he’ll tell you, “I have evolved, I am now more accepting of my emotions, more honest about my feelings and not ashamed about it. I’m not trying to hide anything anymore, I’m taking the consequences as they come, just in a space where I am free. Keeping these emotions in is negative, you become congested and uncomfortable, it’s time to open up.” This is the Nigerian crooner’s first release since his 2018 debut. — MA

KYLE – “Sunday”

The California native flipped a sample of Craig David’s “7 Days” and that throwback took me by surprise. It definitely adds to the appeal of the uptempo song and breaths new life into a classic track. This is KYLE’s second single from his forthcoming album, It’s Not So Bad. — MA

Muni Long feat. Ann Marie – “No R&B”

Though Muni Long says she isn’t one of them R&B girls and that this single “ain’t no R&B s**t,” we love the juxtaposition. In the visual, she channels Asian culture and one fan applauded her for “[taking] the time to learn the moves and [not sexualizing] anything cultural.” It also teased that there’s more to come and we can’t wait for part two. — MA