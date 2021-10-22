New Music Friday: Big Sean, Bia, BJ the Chicago Kid, Maxo Kream And More

Big Sean attends a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on October 20, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend.

Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

Big Sean – “What A Life”

After demolishing a succession of freestyle instrumentals during his recent visit with The L.A. Leakers, Sean Don reunites with Hit-Boy for this quick-strike offering, on which he runs through some of his biggest accomplishments while reminding listeners of his lethality as a lyricist. — Preezy Brown

BIA – “CAN’T TOUCH THIS

With a sample of Kelis’ 2003 smash hit “Milkshake,” BIA flips the iconic record into an upbeat rap track. The Boston-bred rapper uses her soft, raspy tone to let everyone know her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard. Not just any boys; the guys who drive foreign cars. A catchy hook repeats “no mileage boy you can’t touch this, no bodies boy you cant f**k this.” BIA also references MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” on the record. — DeMicia Inman

BJ The Chicago Kid – “Smooth”

On “Smooth,” BJ The Chicago Kid gives fans something to step to. Produced by longtime collaborator Jairus “JMo” Mozee and Charlie Bereal, the song highlights the R&B singer’s vocal range and lyrical skill. “Smooth” is a mellow celebration of “skin so beautiful it’s magical.” — DI

Wale Feat. Ant Clemmons – “Extra Special”

Wale makes his return with the sequel to his ballyhooed 2012 effort, Folarin, offering up a mix of previously released loosies like “Poke It Out” and “Angles,” and new heat from the DMV rep. Known for sentimental numbers touching on matters of the heart, Wale delves back into that chamber with this expressive selection, which is bolstered with vocals from rising crooner Ant Clemmons. — PB

Harlemite A$AP Rocky takes a break from canoodling with Rihanna and recording his new album to brag and boast on this bombastic salvo from Maxo Kream’s new album, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which marks the Houston native’s first full-length release in two years. Kream asserts himself well alongside his costar, with producer Cardo presenting a booming soundscape in the mold of an HBCU band. — PB

Quavo Feat. Yung Miami of City Girls – “Strub The Ground”

Quavo and Yung Miami took time from their individual groups and formed their own duo. The two rappers teamed up for the Quality Control-powered “Strub The Ground” a fun, dance-inducing ode to the fun of Freaknik. The bass-heavy track was issued with a colorful music video featuring ’90s-inspired looks and a party scene with unlimited twerking. Quavo, the song’s lead artist, handles most of the track with Yung Miami adding her authentic attitude with the last verse of the song. It is the first release from the Migos member’s upcoming sophomore solo album. — DI

After minting himself as a superstar with his multi-platinum self-titled debut in 2015, Fetty Wap took a reprieve from the musical rat-race, opting to dish out the occasional mixtape while prolonging a proper sophomore effort. Alas, the New Jersey native has returned six years later with The Butterfly Effect, which finds Fetty showing no signs of rust. He presents a murderer’s row of melodic bangers, most notably this upbeat ditty. — PB

Pink Sweat$ – “Nothing Feels Better”

A true romantic, R&B vocalist Pink Sweat$ issued the string-heavy “Nothing Feels Better” serenading his romantic partner. On the love song, the Philadelphia-bred artist has no questions about where he is, as he sings “I’d die for you, I’d give my life,” and repeats “nothing feels better than you” on the hook. — DI

Highbridge-bred rhyme animal Don Q delivers bars galore on Double or Nothing (DON), his first full-length offering since unleashing Don Season 2 in 2018. Despite the layoff, Don presents himself as the product of his hood’s royal lineage on this lead single, produced by ADG and Chuck Taylor. — PB

Cozz – “Fortunate”

Dreamville wordsmith Cozz shows his appreciation for life with “Fortunate,” the Los Angeles native’s first solo single since ending the promotional run of his last full-length offering, Effected. Produced by Cedric Brown, T-Minus, J. Cole, and Kurzweil, this guitar-laden groove is a somber number perfect for a late-night cruise or soundtracking your moments of reflection. — PB

Jean Deaux – “Belly”

Produced by Louie Lastic and Jean Deaux herself, the Chicago rapper uses “Belly” to get some confident bars off her chest. The upbeat song features the lyricist rapping of her own talents and skills, boasting “this pu**y good make him want a baby mother.” “Belly” is Jean Deaux’s fifth solo drop this year, following “STREETS” in August and “Gang” in July. — DI

Lil Tjay links with fellow Bronx bomber Kay Flock and Brooklynite Fivio Foreign for the uptown native’s latest loosie, which captures the trio in a confrontational state of mind. Produced by AyoAA and BS BEATS, this piano and synth-driven cut finds Fivio and Flock doing the lyrical heavy lifting, while Lil Tjay provides his vocal prowess to the hook, rounding out the cypher in effective fashion. — PB

JPEGMAFIA – “WHAT KIND OF RAPPIN’ IS THIS?”

Los Angeles-based spitter JPEGMAFIA celebrates his 30th birthday with the release of his new album, LP!, which finds the experimental wordsmith molding a hodgepodge of sound into a collection of quirky, yet satisfying tunes. Dropping a rhyme spill over this ditty’s ethereal backdrop, JPEGMAFIA brings in his new calendar year on a high note with his aptly titled long-player. A tune he’s sure to perform on his upcoming tour. — PB

Moneybagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk, and EST Gee – “Switches And Dracs”

Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and EST Gee tag team on the menacing beat as they assert themselves as kings of the streets. “Switches & Dracs” is a showcase of all three rapper’s abilities and stands as proof as to why each artist has had an all-star 2021 in their own rights. The track is featured on A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded, the deluxe version of Moneybagg’s top-selling album, A Gangsta’s Pain issued in April. — DI