New Music Friday: Masego, Kelis, Cordae, Nas, Don Tolliver, RINI And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

Fresh off teasing a clip of a new song with the announcement of his upcoming MasterClass on the art of storytelling in Hip-Hop, Nas has unleashed the full track, along with a new music video. Reuniting with Hit-Boy, Esco flips couplets about his lyrical prowess and insights into his familial life and renewed hunger as the pair build anticipation for yet another collaborative project between the Grammy Award-winning duo. — Preezy Brown

A year after behind-the-scenes footage of the music video for this song surfaced, Don Tolliver unveils it in its entirety with the release of his new album, Life of a Don. Produced by MU Lean, Cardo, and Dez Wright, this salvo finds Tolliver counting the blessings bestowed upon him over a guitar-laden, 808-driven backdrop, with guest star Travis Scott anchoring the track with a slick rhyme spill of his own. — PB

The “Milkshake” singer-turned farmer/chef has made her official return to music since her 2014 critically-acclaimed LP, Food. When creating her newest single, Kelis responded to a claim that she’s always incorporating food into her music by saying, “I mean, obviously I do. It isn’t intentional, but the idea is just that food is a very carnal thing. Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.” She also expressed via a press release how much she loves that food and sex are interchangeable; who doesn’t love a midnight snack? — Mya Abraham

“Last year, I made seven million, didn’t have to do a single f**king show,” Cordae brags in his latest visual, which includes nods to his various backers, including Coca Cola and Jack Dorsey. From congratulating Dr. Dre for his upcoming Super Bowl Half Time Show performance to addressing the YBN controversy, Cordae kicks super flows over a booming backdrop on the first single from his long-awaited sophomore effort, From a Bird’s Eye View. — PB

Heavy artillery and idle threats are the topics of choice on this new number from Nardo Wick, which remixes his popular single, “Who Want Smoke.” Joined by G Herbo, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage, the brazen quarter of spitters leave caution to the wind in their pursuit of the opposition, putting forth a blood-thirsty offering that ups the ante of the original. — PB

Lute feat. JID, Saba – “Birdsong”

On “Birdsong,” the three lyricists exchange poetic flows reflecting on their respective life journeys. The introspective track features Lute, Saba, and JID each delivering stand-out verses. “Birdsong” is one of 13 tracks on Lute’s debut album Gold Mouf issued on Oct. 4. The album was executive produced by Big Pooh and sequenced by Phonte of the rap group Little Brother. — DeMicia Inman

Curren$y – “Angels On The Hood”

Bombastic drums and horns blanket Curren$y’s vocals on this epic offering from the New Orleans native’s latest collection, Still Stoned on Ocean. Basking in his wealth and success while avoiding the toxic energy of those opposing his campaign, Spitta Andretti drops bars about cruising through life and navigating around its pitfalls and potholes. — PB

Sleepy Hallow feat. Coi Leray – “2055”

Releasing the deluxe version of his Still Sleep? album, Sleepy Hallow revamps his hit single, “2055,” with a remix featuring rising star Coi Leray. Produced by UV Killin Em and Great John, this twangy heater has the potential to build on the momentum set by the original and raise the Brooklyn rep’s profile as an artist to watch for. — PB

Ahead of the release of his EP, Still FWM?, R&B’s quiet storm is back with a new single, “I Don’t Wanna.” His impatient yearning for a lover comes across as sexy. Paired with his falsetto and trapsoul-esque hook, Tone is teasing fans senselessly as they anticipate what’s to come. — MA

With GOD Don’t Make Mistakes, his third studio album and first under the Shady Records umbrella, on deck, Conway liberates the project’s first single, which marries nimble piano keys with a thumping drum loop for The Machine to run roughshod over. Produced by The Alchemist, this selection finds the Buffalo ruffian holding court in the streets and the kitchen, two comfort zones that inform his grisly parables, which have become near and dear to the heart of boom-bap enthusiasts. — PB

24kGoldn and Lil Tecca connect for this ode to the pricey Italian designer brand, accompanied by a clip in which the two spitters hit the Prada store to upgrade their fresh. Professing their affinity for popping tags and beautiful women, Goldn and Tecca serve up a catchy banger to add to the pantheon of fashion-driven rap anthems. — PB

The rhyme animal from the 8 Mile comes with a surprise remix to his contribution to the 2018 Marvel film, Venom, on which he showcases his renowned verbal gymnastics over production from d.a. got that dope. Spitting over a rock-tinged soundscape, Eminem continues to lean on his lyrical chops and machine-gun flow, tools in the rap legend’s arsenal that have yet to fail him. — PB

In a duet we never knew we needed, Syd and Marc E. Bassy complement each other on a new track from his latest project, Little Men. Bassy totes the line of pop and R&B, but this soft track about an unexpected love is endearing. Also, visually, we see Rih’s “We Found Love,” but more love and less Requiem For A Dream. — MA

Troops get enlisted on this war-ready single from DJ ARTZ and Bugy, with the producers summoning rap mercenary Freddie Gibbs for added reinforcement. Marveling at his stovetop skills and racy exploits with his harem of beauties, Gangsta Gibbs goes kamikaze with a pair of brute stanzas over a synth-heavy backdrop. — PB

Mick Jenkins – “Contacts”

Ahead of his next studio album, Elephant in the Room‘s, arrival, Chicago spitter Mick Jenkins tosses out the second single in support of the project, which is due to drop on October 29. — PB

Rucci, AzChike feat. Kalan.Frfr. – “Money On Me”

Rucci and AzChike team up with Kalan.Fr.fr. from this smoothed out standout from the L.A. tandem’s new collaborative album, Kourtesy of Us. — PB

The Alchemist feat. Vince Staples – “6 Five Heartbeats”

Production mainstay The Alchemist revisits his compilation album, This Thing Of Ours, with a second installment, which includes this Vince Staples-assisted tune, which takes inspiration from Robert Townsend’s 1991 cinematic classic. — PB

Detroit rap pugilist Guilty Simpson and Brooklyn bred wordsmith Skyzoo casts judgment on the haters and naysayers in life atop production from Gensu Dean, whom Simpson joined forces with for their recently released new album, EGO. — PB

RINI – “A Starry Night In Apollo Bay”

If you’re a lover of lo-fi, you’d immediately be drawn to “A Starry Night In Apollo Bay” from RINI’s new album, Constellations. The guitar-ridden ballad belongs in somebody’s romance film ASAP. — MA

Marcus Atom feat. Rich Jones – “Aye There”

Summer is fading away, but this sultry track from Marcus Atom from his album, Love vs. War, is perfect for cooler temperatures. As the instrumentation takes fans away to another dimension, it’s giving a more soulful version of the classic trope of seeing a woman, getting her attention, and committing that moment to memory, even if it’s only temporary. — MA

Davion Farris – “Sometimes”

From Hillman Grad Records comes Davion Farris. The Grammy-nominated songwriter has released his debut single, “Sometimes”— previously heard on the hit drama, The Chi. Farris explains the soulful ballad as being “for those of us who give our best and still get knocked down. It’s a reminder that we’re not alone. This song is about strength in vulnerability. It’s ok to acknowledge that in certain moments, you’re not ok.” — MA

Self-taught saxophonist, pianist, and singer Masego invites listeners to his “Garden Party,” where ladies get in free as long as they are down to dance. Special guests Big Boi and JID join the 28-year-old artist on the lush, melodic track. The three musicians set the tone for a good time, referencing a scene that looks like Stomp The Yard, with everyone vibing, while enjoying sparked-up joints and Casamigos Reposado tequila. — DI

Kyle Banks feat. BlueBucksClan – “Bogus”

Rising west coast R&B singer Kyle Banks teamed up with rap group BlueBucksClan for his latest release “Bogus.” The up-beat track focuses on the shaky dealings present in the dating scene. On the song’s catchy hook, Banks assures his love interest that “he can leave it all” promising a bright future. — DI