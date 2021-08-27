New Music Friday: Kash Doll, Curren$y, Yebba, Icewear Vezzo, WizKid, And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your summer weekend festivities.

Kash Doll feat. Wale and Eric Bellinger – “Single & Happy”

Detroit rapper Kash Doll knows her worth on her latest release with a sleek verse from Wale and Eric Bellinger on the hook. Rapping “F**k that you deserve the world sh*t/you soundin’ corny/ ‘Cuz I know I do, I deserve the stars and the planets too,” she makes it clear that if she decides to commit to a relationship it’s all or nothing. With cooler weather approaching, the positive messages throughout the song may be some people’s only solace as they approach “cuffing season” solo. — DeMicia Inman

Produced by Aye Cello and Bay Gee, the menacing instrumental sets the tone for Icewear Vezzo and Lil Baby’s quick spit rhymes. On “Know The Difference,” the two rappers reflect on their street life and path from trenches to riches. The Atlanta rapper starts the song and his Detroit-bred peer follows up and does not miss a beat. — DI

Yebba – “Boomerang”

If you follow Instagram accounts like @TheyHaveTheRange or love those smooth vocals on the Grammy-winning cover of “How Deep Is Your Love,” then you’re familiar with a soulful songbird by the name of Yebba. Her new Mark Ronson and Tommy Brenneck-produced single takes you on an upbeat ride of emotions from the lens of an angry lover who decides to “f**k it” and let karma do its thing. You’ll find this song on her upcoming debut album, Dawn, on September 10. — Christine Imarenezor

Nija – “Ease My Mind”

Nija is not only the all-star pen behind records for Beyonce, Cardi B, Chris Brown, and more, she is also a vocal talent who’s sultry tone brings her lyrics to life. On “Ease My Mind” she balances a bass-heavy instrumental against vulnerable lyrics. All she desires is for an escape, inviting company to come over after a long day hard at work, “making more than your dad.” — DI

Curren$y – “Fast Foreign”

On “Fast Foreign” the New Orleans native assures listeners he’s not referencing exotic cars in the title. Curren$y’s latest album Highest In Charge features ten tracks and is entirely produced by Trauma Tone. This particular song paints a lavish picture of international vacations, Rolex watches, boats, and an overflowing car garage. The inspirational song is one verse and a repeated hook, with the 40-year-old rapper proving his status as one of hip-hop’s most consistent acts to date. — DI

Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

When you and yours are cut from the same cloth, you make that sh*t known. Fellow West Coast rappers Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar do just that on their new collaboration and single from Keem’s upcoming debut album, The Melodic Blue. The sampled horns add to the anthemic track’s intro and first verse as Keem reflects on his journey, shares gratitude to those who have and will continue to guide him in his prosperous career. The tempo switches up, with trap snares adding to Lamar’s fiery flow about being a hip-hop king. You haven’t seen the last of K-Dot. The color palette of the Dave Free-directed video is cool and rich and makes the visual all the more captivating. — CI

Westside Gunn feat. Boldy James, Sauce Walka, and Stove God Cooks – “Westheimer”

It’s wild to see Westside Gunn as a leading rapper of the underground’s overground scene. It’s also dope to see him talk his current millionaire status on Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, into reality from the days of him pushing his rhymes without a brand like Griselda to promote. The extra flip is how he’s brought his brothers Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher right with him to share in the lyrical slaughter. Yet, this slow flow hammer hit features frequent collab guys Boldy James and Stove God Cooks, along with the gruff-voiced Sauce Walka. The haunting horns, droopy bassline, and high-key pianos cascade like the dish liquid. Catch that one later like a lot of their one-liners. — Datwon Thomas

Flee Lord x Roc Marciano – “This What Ya Want”

Just hard, gutter rhymes and production by the guys that are masters at that “beat you down” rap. Trust, their style of communication is perfect for that just-getting-off-from-work ride home, where you just want to throw the last week in a garbage bin and get your mean mug on to attack your debauchery fill weekend that’s on the rise. The album this song is featured on, Delgado, is an ode to the man that helped raise Flee Lord as a youngin’. A true hustler that instilled the codes of life that Lord speaks of inspired the project’s title. Listen closely and you’ll hear the grit of the street in every track. Glad the two connected with Lord on the rhymes and Roc on the beats. — DT

WizKid – “Anoti”

Produced by P.Prime, “Anoti” is one of four new tracks on the international star’s deluxe release of his 2020 effort, Made in Lagos. On the sensual tune, Wiz pours adoration onto his special woman. “She dey sweet pass melody / She got the thing wey dey make ah man sing,” he sings smoothly. “And I no dey leave, she no dey leave / And she dey call me Mr. Romantic.” Yesss…another jam to add to any and all slow dance playlists. Let’s hope this song gets a stunning visual and can add to the rotational heat of his chart-climbing single, “Essence.” — CI

Alex Isley – “At Your Best (You Are Love)”

Songbird Alex Isley is not new to this and her airy vocals are perfect on the cover of The Isley Brothers’ 1976 single. With her father, Ernie, being the band’s guitarist and the songwriter behind the tune’s lyrics, it’s only right that his daughter sings her own rendition of the song. Yes, the classic song was made popular in 1994 by the late Aaliyah, but Isley adds a subtle spin to her version. At the start of the Spotify single, her soothing voice can be heard floating over her fluttering, background harmonies. It’s a beautifully familiar serenade that adds to the song’s legacy today and beyond. After you’re done listening to this, watch her Tiny Desk concert performance, too. — CI