New Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Brandy, And More

It’s Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

Roddy Ricch – LIVE LIFE FAST

The fourth quarter of the musical calendar is when superstars come out of hibernation to shine, so it’s appropriate that Roddy Ricch reserve this period as his own once again with his long-awaited sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST. Two years removed from unveiling his record-breaking debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy looks to build on that success, rolling out an album rife with blockbuster collaborations and melodious rhyme spills. Touting a tracklist that includes features from Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna, LIVE LIFE FAST finds Roddy giving listeners slices of life throughout, from recorded messages from family members, to brief interludes of the Cali native sharing his inner-most thoughts. Capped off by Roddy’s latest single, “25 million,” LIVE LIFE FAST is a continuation of the hit-makers hot streak and emergence as a megastar in waiting. — Preezy Brown

Gucci Mane – So Icy Christmas

Being that we’re in the thick of the holiday season, a sighting from Gucci Mane was to be expected, as he’s been known to ring in the season with his East Atlanta Santa series over the past decade. Not one to disappoint, Guwop spreads some cheer with So Icy Christmas, the rapper’s latest project and one that finds him showcasing his stable of artists on his revamped 1017 label. Kicking off the tape with “Street Ni66a Christmas” and sticking with the theme on additional standouts like “Nose Red,” “All I Want for Christmas” and “Like the Grinch,” Gucci and company deliver a round of trap carols for your listening pleasure with So Icy Christmas. — PB

Jhené Aiko – “Wrap Me Up”

Jhené Aiko took a pause from her musical hiatus by reimagining her underrated 2012 holiday ballad, “Wrap Me Up.” Sans James Fauntleroy, Aiko tackles the new single solo. It rings in the holiday spirit in a slower, more intimate manner as the bells subtly jingle throughout. The sultry tune still holds onto its original sentimental need to snuggle with the one you love and want to spend this holiday season with. The surprise rerelease landed in our stockings and was truly a pleasant gift to receive. — Mya Abraham

Boldy James & The Alchemist – Super Tecmo Bo

Hip-Hop is in its most diverse and experimental space its ever been, with the genre’s borders being stretched as our artists continue to test their artistic limits and comfort zones. However, that doesn’t mean that fans of raw, spellbinding lyricism and beats more reliant on samples than 808s and synths have no options. Acts like Boldy James and The Alchemist continue to serve this segment of listeners with doses of traditional boom-bap with a modernized twist. After having wowed rap junkies earlier this year with their collaborative effort, Bo Jackson, the dynamic duo is back with another project, Super Tecmo Bo, a nine-track offering that sees Boldy and Alchemist sticking to their guns with grisly stanzas and brooding production. With selections like “No Laughing Matter” and “Francois” capturing the pair at their apex, that energy is kept throughout on Super Tecmo Bo, as Boldy and Alchemist add on to their growing catalog of masterpieces. — PB

Brandy – “Until My Final Breath”

The latest episode of the hit ABC drama, Queens, brought on a slew of emotional moments and shocking plot twists. We’ll spare you the spoiler-filled visual, but the emotional ballad from the “Vocal Bible” encompasses the heavy moment when her closest friends are fighting for their lives. The song details the power of friendship, the beauty of sisterhood, and the need to make sure those closest to you know they’re loved—a special message that goes beyond the fictional plot and pours directly into real life. — MA

FKA Twigs feat. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

We’re pretty sure that crying in the club is a rite of passage as FKA Twigs brings The Weeknd along, bringing this first-world problem to life yet again. The overbearing emotional weight of grief and heartbreak burden FKA under strobe lights and intense bass. Losing herself on the dance floor and through vices, FKA’s airy vocals float through minds like a paradoxically fluid entity rather than something concrete to physically set free once the music stops. While battling the emotions, you’re additionally faced with the flood of memories and pain from a past love. — MA

Bobby Shmurda feat. Quavo And Rowdy Rebel – “Shmoney”

Tierra Whack – R&B?

Benny The Butcher – “Mr. Pyrex Man”

Yung Bleu feat. Monica – “Family Feud”

Kodak Black – “Love & War”

KenTheMan feat. 2 Chainz – “Rose Gold Stripper Pole (Remix)”

Capella Grey – “Talk Nice”

Lil Durk feat. Morgan Wallen – “Broadway Girls”

Saucy Santana feat. City Girls – “Shisha”

Melii – “Hey Stranger”

Rvssian feat. Future And Lil Baby – “M&M”

Lecrae & 1K Phew – “Blockhead”

Oliver Tree feat. Trippie Redd And Ski Mask – “Life Goes On (Remix)”

Jacquees feat. 2 Chainz – “Land Of The Free”

NLE Choppa – “Drop Sh*t”

Derez De’shon – “Abandoned”

Preme & PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Make A Mall”

Joyner Lucas – “My Escape”

Kameron – “No Bottom”

IV4 – “Only Fans”

RealestK – “Toxic”

Brandz – “Wallahi”

Aaliyah feat. The Weeknd – “Poison”