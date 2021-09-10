New Music Friday: Baby Keem, Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, Tems, Syd, Common, BLK, And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite and perhaps unknown rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you need to hear to close out your work week and soundtrack your summer weekend festivities.

Baby Keem featuring Don Toliver – “cocoa”

After teasing the snippet earlier this summer, Baby Keem unveils the full-length version of this collaborative effort with fellow new-jack Don Toliver, which finds the pair toasting while boasting of the bankrolls and gorgeous women in their vicinity. Produced by Scott Bridgeway, Jahaan Sweet, and Keem himself, this number, lifted from the rapper’s debut album, The Melodic Blue, adds to his growing list of hits and gets our nod of approval in the form of incessant head-bobs. — Preezy Brown

Fivio Foreign – “Story Time”

Continuing to reacclimate himself after his incarceration earlier this year, Fivio Foreign spins a tale of the harsh realities that occur within the prison system on his latest quick-strike offering. Speaking from the perspective of a young man who’s lacking in reputation and experience, yet accounts for both with an ample amount of heart and fearlessness, Fivio flexes his tales as a storyteller with this riveting salvo. — PB

AZ featuring Rick Ross – “Never Enough”

After nearly a decade of anticipation, veteran lyricist AZ returns with the sequel to his classic 1995 debut, Doe or Die II, which was first announced in 2012, but has finally been liberated for public consumption. While collaborations with Conway The Machine and Lil Wayne (“Ritual”) and Dave East (“Blow That Sh*t”) are as good as advertised, it’s this suave selection featuring Rick Ross, with additional vocals from Mara Kaye, that retains the most replay value and captures the essence of the East New York rep’s ballyhooed original. — PB

Common featuring PJ – “Set It Free”

After dropping off a pair of singles in the weeks preceding its release, Common presents the second installment in his A Beautiful Revolution album series, an 11-track affair that captures the Chicagoan celebrating and speaking directly to his community. Aside from the previously released cuts, this selection, which features vocalist and co-star PJ, is an additional groove that piqued our interest upon pressing play and should do the same for you. — PB

Ralo featuring HoneyKomb Brazy and Jackboy – “We Want Smoke”

Twysted Genius employs airy synths and 808s on this highlight from Ralo’s new album, Political Prisoner, which arrives as the Atlanta rep continues his fight to be freed from the belly of the beast. Joined by HoneyKomb Brazy and Jackboy, Ralo invites all of the opposition and competition as he and his comrades trek on their road to riches. — PB

Bino Rideaux featuring King Combs – “No Makeup

Cali-bred rap-singer Bino Rideaux connects with King Combs for this slick offering, which captures Bino complimenting the raw essence of a woman’s beauty, sans the extras. Riding over production by Blxst and Skrrt, King Combs asserts himself while exuding the aura of one born into rap royalty, who is deserving of the spoils that come with being young, rich, and handsome. — PB

ShooterGang Kony featuring ShooterGangVJ and ShooterGang Fleecy – “Can’t Believe”

ShooterGang Kony crash-lands with his new album, Starshooter, his first project since being released from prison following an epic 2020, which saw the rising star from Northern Cali drop three separate projects. Linking with his ShooterGang brethren VJ and Fleecy for this trigger-happy anthem, Kony puts on for his team while sending fair warning that he and his team are well equipped and willing to defend their territory and possessions at all costs. — PB

Twista – “Coming Home”

Chicago legend Twista delivers his latest LP, Shooter Ready, a collection of tracks geared towards firearm enthusiasts, an appropriate concept due to the rapper’s renowned rapid-fire flow. Soulful wails from a vocal sample are layered atop drum loops and piano keys, serving as a canvas for Twista to flex his otherworldly skills, which clearly remain intact if this heater is any indication. — PB

Paul Wall featuring Slim Thug and Lil’ Keke – “Still Sippin”

Coming to prominence on a national scale with his appearance on the classic Houston posse cut, “Still Tippin’,” more than 15 years ago, Paul Wall has revisited the concept of the original for this highlight from his new album, Hall of Fame Hustler. Featuring Slim Thug with Mike Jones replaced by fellow H-Town icon Lil’ Keke, this retread takes wrinkles from the O.G. version, but stands on its own as a song that’s worthy of your ear, historical implications aside. — PB

Fresco Trey featuring Lil TJay – “Feel Good”

Thomas Crager constructs a guitar-laden backdrop for Memphis rep Fresco Trey, who presents a pleasant vibe to listeners with his latest single. Featuring a guest spot from Bronx bomber Lil Tjay, this loosie should only increase his stock as Fresco continues to prove himself to be an artist worthy of keeping tabs on. — PB

Syd featuring Smino – “Right Track”

Syd and Smino join forces to detail a conversation between lovers taking their relationship to a new level. Just in time for cuffing season, she sings, “I’m tryna make you mine / Everything feels so right, don’t you love it when things go right? / Now can somebody tell me why you would fight that?” No, we cannot. — Mya Abraham

Tems – “Crazy Tings”

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems is riding her own wave. After being featured on Wizkid’s hit song, “Essence” and on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, she is gearing up to release her new EP on Sept. 15. “Crazy Tings” is the lead single off the forthcoming project and is a feel-good record about acknowledging your worth. — MA

Alicia Keys featuring Swae Lee – “La La”

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, Alicia Keys’ Swae Lee-assisted single is ballad of pure vibes. Via Instagram, she explained, “This song is the beginning of a world you’ll never want to leave. We’ve been waiting for you here.” Keys may be tapping more into her classic era full of piano instrumentation, as teased on her nearly-barren social media pages. But, either way, this is definitely reflective of current Alicia—focused on wellness and keeping her soul at ease. — MA

Yebba featuring A$AP Rocky – “Far Away”

Yebba has a distinct voice with range reminiscent of several soulful greats. Think Amy Winehouse meets Whitney Houston. Her debut album, Dawn, named after her mother whom she lost to suicide, also signifies the air of possibility. She floated through the industry, making ripples in the tides, and now the 26-year-old is crashing into the shore like a tsunami to wake those who’ve slept on her and grant those who’ve witnessed her rise to bask in the moment. This A$AP Rocky-assisted track only elevates the album’s overall ethereal sound and feel. — MA

BLK – “Girls”

Toronto’s next best thing is coming in the form of three Black women. BLK stands for the names of the members: Bexk, Lilac X, and Khatalia-Korahjay. As the lead single from their debut EP, “Girls” is an empowering message for females to band together after a man ruins yet another relationship. Moral of the story? “Leave that n***a on read, baby.” — MA