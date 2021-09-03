New Music Friday: Drake, Anderson .Paak, Meek Mill, Jenevieve, Ralo, Shy Glizzy

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your Labor Day weekend festivities.

Drake featuring Travis Scott – “Fair Trade”

After a snippet of this track leaked on social media earlier this summer, we get the full version of this collaboration between Drake and Travis Scott from the Toronto native’s highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy. The wait was well worth it, as the costars pick back up where they left off on Scott’s Astroworld single “Sicko Mode.” Shunning fake relationships for peace of mind and tranquility, Drake delivers yet another banger rife with enough Instagram-caption-worthy lyrics to hold us over for the foreseeable future. — Preezy Brown

Drake – “Pipe Down”

Designer brands and sexual relations are Drake’s weapons of choice when pitted against a combative lover on this standout from the OVO boss’ latest body of work, which finds him leaning into his emotive tendencies. Crooning his displeasure with a particular woman in his stable of beauties, Heartbreak Drake gets the roles reversed, resulting in a tender composition that packs its fair share of replay value. — PB

Drake – “No Friends In The Industry”

The Champagne Papi reverts back to the dark version he referred to on the Scorpion cut, “Nonstop,” for this bruising salvo from Certified Lover Boy, which finds him sending shots that can be linked to his cold war with Kanye West and other rivals. From dropping nods to track star Sha’Carri Richardson to boasting about his elevated position in the rap hierarchy, Drizzy goes for broke atop an 808-powered track supplied by Vinylz, Nik D, and OZ. — PB

Meek Mill featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Blue Notes 2”

A proper follow-up to Meek Mill’s Quarantine Pack EP has yet to arrive, but the Philly firebrand has managed to whet fans’ appetite with consistent drops throughout the summer, the latest being this xander and Nick Papz-produced sequel to his DC4 cut, “Blue Notes.” Accompanied by collaborator and fellow Philly native Lil Uzi Vert, Meek crafts another ode to his beloved presidential notes, which may not surpass the sheer emotion that the original captured, but retains a comparable amount of rawness in its own right. — PB

Shy Glizzy featuring No Savage – “Ridiculous”

D.C. rep Shy Glizzy unleashes his latest project, Don’t Feed The Sharks, in which he showcases his Glizzy Gang crew, who assist Young Jefe in wreaking havoc while spewing tales from the streets of The District over booming soundscapes. This particular number, which includes a guest spot from Glizzy Gang member No Savage, captures the pair volleying couplets atop production by Bankroll Got It, Diego Ave, and Chambers, and ranks among the album’s stronger offerings. — PB

Ralo featuring T.I. and 2 Chainz – “Fall Apart”

Embattled spitter Ralo remains behind bars as he and members of the hip-hop community continue to fight for his freedom. However, that hasn’t stopped the Atlanta-bred street savior from adding to his resume, as he unleashes this single from his aptly titled forthcoming album, Political Prisoner. Giving his grace and thanks to the man above, Ralo, who is joined by T.I. and 2 Chainz, pours his soul over the sparse production, touching on matters of the heart while trading stanzas with his fellow ATL trap stars, who also turn in impressive performances. — PB

BiC Fizzle featuring Gucci Mane and Cootie – “On God”

Tay Keith, Grayson Beats, and Young T cook up a brooding backdrop for newcomer BiC Fizzle to saunter over for this somber thumper, which doubles as the teenager’s latest drop since inking a deal with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records earlier this summer. Featuring appearances from Cootie, as well as Guwop himself, this offering proves Fizzle is well equipped to stand alongside vets like his new CEO and casts him as an artist to watch for moving forward. — PB

Rackboy Cam – “All I Know”

Fresh off the release of his new project, Rackboyz SZN, New Jersey spitter Rackboy Cam unleashes his latest single, a triumphant number that finds the rising talent basking in his victories and enjoying the fruits of his labor. Produced by ZONE6DANNY and MOHNTRA, “All I Know” marks the latest step in the “Everything Be Lit” creator’s ascent to prominence and conjures motivational vibes that are sure to charge the battery in your back. — PB

Anderson .Paak – “Fire In The Sky”

As the summer fades away, Anderson .Paak swoops in at the midnight hour with an uptempo ballad about falling in love. He sings, “All I wanted was just to lock down the love of my life / Lights in, simple, like a midnight drive.” Though temporarily stepping back from Silk Sonic, he still channels their vintage yet magnetic feel. The song is featured on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack. — Mya Abraham

Jenevieve – “No Sympathy”

Rising R&B sensation, Jenevieve is back with her new EP, Division ahead of her debut album release. She’s been featured on the new Gossip Girl reboot with her song, “Medallion,” but it’s her track, “No Sympathy” that’s perfect for cruising and holding nothing back. When she sings, “Baby, I’m tired of livin’ under your thumb / All this time I’ve been bitin’ my tongue / No more checkin’ my tone,” we all felt that. — MA