New Music Fridays: Meek Mill, Tone Stith, KenTheMan, Wale, Skip Marley, And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

Returning from the first hiatus of his career that wasn’t spurred by legal troubles, Meek Mill delivers his latest LP, Expensive Pain, which finds him coming to terms with the traumatic experiences of his past and present. On this standout, Meek is joined by Memphis spitter Moneybagg Yo, who pairs up with his Philly comrade for a session that culminates in the duo flexing over the competition. — Preezy Brown

Eminem and Skylar Grey create magic once again with this monstrous collaboration, which finds Marshall trading verses with Mozzy and Polo G in his latest extension of a generational olive branch to the new school. — PB

Wale gets real vivrant on this Cool & Dre-produced salvo, which marks a musical reunion between himself and longtime collaborator J. Cole, who asks the most important question: do the Instagram pics match up to the real life version?

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid, who bonded through their love for skateboarding, drop off their new joint album, Trust Fund Babies, a 10-track offering that includes knockers like this opulent number. — PB

Burna Boy featuring Polo G – “Want It All”

The Nigerian sensation continues to stamp himself stateside with his latest release, which features Polo G. Lamenting his rise from rags to riches, Burna and his Chicagoan costar delivering a guitar-laden groove that’s pleasing to the ears and will appear to the striver and survivor in you. — PB

T-Pain featuring BIA and Kehlani – “I Like Dat”

BIA puts forth a flurry of quotables on this two-step friendly jam from herself, T-Pain and Kehlani that will have you considering buying more than a drink for that special one in your life. — PB

Yo Gotti – “For The Record”

Gotti asserts himself as the boss he’s built himself to be, shunning the underdog role while running down his history of enterprising while empowering those in the trenches atop booming production. — PB

Bino Rideaux featuring Roddy Ricch – “LEMME FIND OUT”

West Coaster Bino Rideaux lets his curiosity run wild on this pulsating jam, which captures Rideaux and Roddy Ricch conjuring midnight vibes atop production from Axl Folie and Tiggi. — PB

Problem and Snoop Dogg – “Dim My Light”

Problem and Snoop Dogg caution to be leery of those green with envy or stuck in their second childhood atop a smoothed-out soundscape that’s perfect for sparking up to. — PB

“I gave her diamonds and minks,” Durk croons on this new highlight from Faze Kaysan, the flagship artist of FaZe Clan, the world’s most popular gaming organization. Produced by Wondagurl, with an additional guest spot from Future, this standout is an impressive introduction to what the professional gamer has to offer on the musical tip. — PB

Icewear Vezzo featuring Future – “Everyday”

Detroit’s own Icewear Vezzo comes reloaded with Rich Off Pints 2, a new batch of music which finds him musing about his street excursions amid promethazine dreams. This standout, which includes an inspired verse from Future, is a bombastic selection that’s sure to get a reaction from blocks away when making your plays. — PB

Brooklyn meets Buffalo, as Red Cafe gets plugged in with Benny The Butcher for this uptempo anthem for the hustlers, which flips a sample of Capone-N-Noreaga’s classic 1997 cut, “Bloody Money.” — PB

Fresh off his tribute of his iconic grandfather at this year’s Global Citizen’s Ball, Skip Marley unleashes this upbeat tune, which features an appearance from Popcaan and production by Rykeyz. — PB

Terse piano keys announce rhyme slinger JSWISS’ lyrical spill, which finds him showing love to his 914 roots and NYC stomping grounds over a jazzy soundscape courtesy of trumpeters Michael Leonhart and Keyon Harrold. — PB

Budding R&B singer Parisalexa, who has written for the likes of Ciara, Normani, and Brent Faiyaz, takes a confident stance on her latest release. The vocalist issued the fun song “Vroom,” an independent and self-assured, fun anthem. The song is perfect for a night in or out, of self-celebration. “Vroom” is the first song issued from the Seattle native’s upcoming EP Finishline. — DeMicia Inman

PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Standing as his first solo release of 2021, PJ Morton delivered fans a smooth, soulful gift in his new single. “‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ is in the spirit of when men were honest and willing to be vulnerable in music,” said the Grammy award-winning artist in a provided statement.”It came from a real place when I thought I was going to lose the love of my life. I just tapped into those feelings. And as it happens sometimes, something beautiful came from something tragic.” — DI

KenTheMan – “Rose Gold Stripper Pole”

Houston rapper KenTheMan delivers her latest song featuring her signature flow and explicit lyrics. On “Rose Gold Stripper Pole” she reminds fans of her “pretty privilege” and asserts her dominance over people who decide to hate on her status. — DI

Tone Stith featuring Maeta – “Something In The Water”

Some may feel Tone Stith subtly flipped Carl Thomas’ classic track, “I Wish,” but as soon as the track begins, his influence is very apparent. The modern rendition is still the age-old tale of a love you can’t let go of. Assisted by rising songstress, Maeta, they harmonize over the alluring chords and poetic bass with this perfect, soulful duet. — Mya Abraham

Kane Brown featuring H.E.R. – “Blessed & Free”

When you have H.E.R. as a feature, you can do no wrong. When discussing Kane Brown’s newest single, H.E.R. spoke on the pair’s chemistry in both the song and the video. The visuals juxtapose from the lyrics as an internal battle, of sorts. Yet, once you hear the pre-chorus, “Cause as long as my eyes still see/As long as my heart still beats/As long as I’m alive, I’m free,” the song’s message is loud and clear. — MA

Mahalia featuring AJ Tracey – “Roadside”

British songbird, Mahalia, is back with an up-tempo bop about seeking revenge. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and was blindsided runs all through the song as she sings, “I never knew you’d be a heartbreaker/I’m done with your fake love…” She’s joined by British rapper, AJ Tracey, who is regarded as an international star to watch. — MA

Nija – “Finesse”

Songwriter, Nija, behind hits like The Carters’ “LoveHappy,” and Cardi B/Kehlani’s “Ring,” is gearing up for the release of her debut project as an a solo artist. The second single from the forthcoming project, “Finesse” is straight forward track about how she handles getting finessed by a lover with bad intentions. — MA

Eli Derby – “Gaslight”

Inspired by the R&B of the ‘90s and early ‘00s, Eli Derby presents his debut single, “Gaslight.” The LVRN signee has a catchy vibe and even channels his inner Chris Brown circa “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).” The innocent game of young love flows through the song and visual as we keep an eye on Eli as a budding performer. — MA

Ye Ali – “Sweatpants”

“Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on” has been upgraded by Ye Ali to “sweatpants with them high heels on.” In the cover art, the crooner teases that instead of his lady stealing his hoodie, she snagged a pair of sweats. After all, this is only way to get truly comfortable. — MA

JoJo – “Anxiety (Burlinda’s Theme)”

Depression and anxiety could be disguised as a person who shows up at the most inconvenient moments. This song doesn’t romanticize mental illness, but simply gives it a face. From JoJo’s latest project, trying not to think about it, the singer coos about several emotional aliments that all fit into a larger, relatable theme. — MA

Samm Henshaw – “Chicken Wings”

Ahead of his debut album, British-Nigerian singer Samm Henshaw, releases a clever single that any listener will gravitate towards. Henshaw’s warm baritone vocals paired with Ivan Jackson of Brasstracks’ dynamic trumpets will satisfy the craving of any true music lover in need of a soulful jam. — MA