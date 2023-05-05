Alicia Keys, Sy’Rai, BJ The Chicago Kid, And More New R&B For Those Full Circle Moments

R&B deserves to be celebrated in real time. This week’s new releases are a breathtaking homage to the past and a magnetic grasp of its present state and future potential.

Alicia Keys has offered a new take on her 2003 classic, “If I Ain’t Got You” for the new Netflix series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story while Q embraces the spirit of Prince with his new album. KIRBY is celebrating Black women with one of the best female emcees, Rapsody, for her new release, “Eve Gene.”

Phabo has issued a perfect Cinco De Mayo anthem, just as Brandy’s daughter, Sy’Rai, unveils her solo debut single, “On My Own.” Whether you need accountability, want to be up all night, need to serenade your lover or forget their name, check out VIBE’s top new R&B picks of the week.

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestra Version)”

For Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Alicia Keys has reimagined one of her most beautiful records, “If I Ain’t Got You.” Joined by a 70-piece orchestra, comprised solely of women of color, Keys’ ballad is even more soul-stirring than ever before.

She spoke on the new rendition with Rolling Stone UK. “In one particular episode, they had done 30 takes with a very traditional classic song being played. The director announced he wanted to change it up with a modern song and he played ‘If I Ain’t Got You’. India [Amarteifio, series’ lead] said that the song touched her in such a deep way as it reflected what was happening in the story,” Keys explained.

“Getting a 70-piece orchestra of women of colour to play is a beautiful extension of that […] I really wanted to bring a beautiful diversity to the perspective of this idea of royalty, which is already happening naturally in the show. But it’s really intentionally introducing a new idea of how we express ourselves and how we are part of those eras as well.”

BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Cory Henry – “Forgot Your Name”

In his RCA Records debut, BJ The Chicago Kid has unleashed his new irresistible groove, “Forgot Your Name,” featuring Cory Henry. Produced by Yeti Beats, this is the lead single from BJ and Yeti’s upcoming joint album arriving this summer.

“With Yeti lending his creative magic to some of the biggest acts in the world, and BJ the Chicago Kid being the seasoned soulful, and distinguished voice in R&B he’s become, RCA could not have been more excited to get behind this bold and unique collaborative project,” the label shared in a statement.

Regarding their epic collaboration, Yeti added, “This project is a dream manifested into reality for me. I had the idea of producing a record influenced by the music of my favorite soul singer, Al Green, and recording it with a live band. Traveling to Memphis to record in his studio was an immense honor for all of us.”

KIRBY feat. Rapsody – “Eve Gene”

Coming off the heels of SWARM, KIRBY has returned with her new standalone work of art, “Eve Gene.” The soothing tune is a celebration of Black women and an ode to give them their long overdue flowers.

When further explaining, Kirby took to Instagram, writing, “I hope you listen to this song and sing it to your daughters. I hope you listen to this song and sing it to your mother. I hope you listen to this song with your partner and they affirm how loved you are. I hope you listen to this song with your sons and remind them to protect black women. I hope my non poc friends & family listen to this song and are reminded to hold space for the black women in their lives. I hope you listen to this song and know that you are deeply and easily loved. I hope you listen to this song and it helps you heal. I hope this for you only because I hope the same for me. Love Y’all.”

Sy’Rai – “On My Own”

It’s really looking like Sy’Rai season. Brandy’s offspring has officially made her debut as a solo act with the release of her single, aptly titled “On My Own.” It is the lead single from her upcoming, untitled EP.

“So deserving baby!” The Vocal Bible gushed in an Instagram comment about the release. “@syraismith I love you so much and I am super happy and proud for you.”

When the 20-year-old first revealed news of her music, she explained, “The themes in my music will be more mature and people won’t be ready to see me as an adult as I go through real stuff.” Sy’Rai also confirmed that Brandy will appear on the project as executive producer and vocal producer.

Q – Soul,PRESENT

Q has been here before. His new album, Soul,PRESENT, channels the spirits of Michael Jackson and Prince in a spellbinding way. If you feel more connected to that era of R&B’s past, tunes like “STEREO DRIVER,” “UNDERSTAND” featuring Baby Rose, and “NOT ALONE” will transport you back in a breathtaking wave of familiarity while simultaneously standing out in a sea of regurgitated samples.

“Life was lived honestly to make this project happen,” said Q via Instagram. “a lot of lonely times. I loved it, I disliked it. Through it all, the truth was there. thank you all for waiting and being patient. will see you all soon. :)”

Raheem DeVaughn – “All Night”

Raheem DeVaughn, R&B’s certified love king, returns with his new bedroom slow jam, “All Night,” made perfectly for after-hour behavior. The record is set to appear on his forthcoming EP, Summer Of Love, slated for release on June 21. It marks his first project as a fully-independent artist.

“I want music lovers to be prepared for it to be provocative, grown, sensual, and mannish, all while allowing their sexual algorithms to be serenaded by the sounds of the EP,” said the singer in a statement. “I wanted to have some fun and be free on this EP, as I have full control of my project as a fully-independent artist this go-round.”

Phabo – “Casamigos”

Who doesn’t love a sultry jam influenced by liquid courage? Phabo quite literally blames the alcohol for his bold questions and lustful actions on his new record, “Casamigos,” just in time for Cinco De Mayo.

“When I wrote ‘Casamigos,’ it was a song meant to embody the emotion of a bittersweet companionship,” the West Coast crooner revealed in a statement. “It’s about losing something you’re not sure is worth chasing. Then taking on this false sense of control once reacquired, knowing that time and experiences have transpired between both you and your old flame. ‘Casamigos’ is every bad decision’s accountability partner.”

Reggie Becton – Sadboy, Vol. 1

Dubbed “The R&B music of Gotham City,” Reggie Becton is for those who indulge in the likes of Bryson Tiller and Brent Faiyaz, but especially the former as Sadboy, Vol. 1 is sounds similar to Tiller’s debut, TRAPSOUL.

In the vein of a straight-talk-no-chaser, Becton also wears his heart on his sleeve. Though the men of today struggle with getting a grasp on their emotional complexities, he embraces the ebb and flow.

“Often times we look at sadness as negative emotion,” Becton explained on Instagram. “With this project I wanted to embrace and revisit those ‘sad’ experiences to create some of most vulnerable music I could. Sadness shows up in many different ways and I wanted to create a world that explored them all!”