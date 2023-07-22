Snoh Aalegra, Tinashe, And The New Wave Of Men Making Strides With New R&B Music

This week’s roundup of R&B newness is a blend of mainstream and indie.

Snoh Aalegra, Tinashe, and Mario released summer-loving anthems with he first two artists’ music stemming from their respective new albums. Blossoming crooner, Jahkoy, shares the latest installment from his forthcoming EP while Mahalia, who just dropped her sophomore LP last week, gifts fans with its deluxe edition that includes three brand-new tracks.

Fellow British sensation, BAELY whisks listeners away to a dreamy soundscape with his new single and BLKPRL makes his official debut with his soulful tune, “Wannabe.” Tanner Adell, a Kentucky native making a name for herself in the country world, finally shares her long-awaited single, “Buckle Bunny,” and its accompanying mixtape.

Ready to dive into a world of escapism? Get into VIBE’s top new R&B selections of the week!

Snoh Aalegra – “Be My Summer”

Snoh Aalegra is back with her first proper single, “Be My Summer,” since her 2021 album, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The dreamy tune is a simple request for a lover to be her sunshine, solace, and protection.

She sweetly coos, “I tried to run away/ There’s no escape, you’ve taken tenure in my heart/ I can’t change how I feel/ Tried movin’ on but I’m right here where we left off.” The ballad is the lead single from Aalegra’s fourth studio album.

Tinashe – “Talk To Me Nice”

From her forthcoming new album, BB/ANG3L, comes Tinashe’s new single, “Talk To Me Nice.”

The alt&B, upbeat jam is “an exploration of identity within genre,” the singer explains in a statement. ”As someone who has constantly felt drawn to create in the gray areas between genres, I have found that I feel most myself there. Furthermore, it explores the feeling of being on the edge of a relationship and looking at it with skepticism, self-preservation, and self-confidence.”

As she lets go of a previous version of herself, she enters into a new creative era. The album, overall, was “very inspired by the concept of identity,” she reveals. “Exploring both how I self-identify and also challenging the perceptions of others. I believe how we identify in this world is ultimately our own personal choice; and I’ve enjoyed stripping back layers of aesthetic fluff, smoke & mirrors, and white noise to get down to the core of myself. Who we are at a core level, when we are alone – raw & unfiltered, is what I want this album to reflect.”

Tanner Adell – Buckle Bunny

Tanner Adell first caught our attention as more Black women began to make waves in country music. This was around the time that Monica and K. Michelle discussed their upcoming country albums. Adell went viral on TikTok with her single, “Love You A Little Bit,” but then a snippet of “Buckle Bunny” had fans demanding the record for months.

The release was out of her control, but now the Kentucky native—under her new deal with Columbia Records—has dropped the Buckle Bunny EP featuring the titular single and recent releases like “FU-150,” “Trailer Park Barbie,” and “I Hate Texas.”

The country phenom is reclaiming the derogatory nature of the term, “Buckle Bunny,” by giving it a new definition. She explained on Instagram, “A woman who knows her worth and is not going to settle for anything less than first place. She is a strong independent woman who has her own truck and her own money. She is going for the gold and looks amazing while doing it. She may be considered a country bumpkin version of a h*e but she embraces these stereotypes and turns them on their head! She wears her rhinestones, tramp stamp, and done up hair & nails proudly to the rodeo.”

Mahalia – IRL (Deluxe)

Just a week after Mahalia dropped her sophomore album, IRL, she surprised fans with its deluxe edition. On Instagram, she wrote, “This week has been absolutely crazy and with you guys receiving it so openly, I wanted to give you a gift. IRL ~ the deluxe version out now. there’s a couple newbies on there and ur fave oldies from my last two EPs. hope you love it!!! Stream nowwwww! And for those of you who can, download or purchase on iTunes!!! Every sale counts towards my chart position tmrrw.”

In a recent interview with VIBE, she discussed how her debut album compares to her latest LP. IRL “is how I’ve grown. That’s how I’ve lived my life…If we’re talking about how I place myself in this world to the masses, this is it. You can share whatever you want; I will probably share s**t with you… it’s all in love.”

The deluxe edition features six bonus tracks—three of them were previously unreleased.

Jahkoy – “More Than Anything”

We are getting closer and closer to Jahkoy’s new EP, Pretty Conversation, especially with the arrival of his new single, “More Than Anything.”

Funny enough, the record is an introspective one stemming from 2017. He told VIBE via email, “‘More Than Anything’ is a record about me reflecting on the time that I was on the road with Kehlani and Ella Mai for the SweetSexySavage Tour and on that tour, I met a woman who was from Detroit that really left a mark on me. This song is basically an outside look on a lover who is telling someone that they mean more than material things and the superficial things life has to offer.”

It’s vulnerable, endearing, and truly is a timeless love song.

Mario Feat. Tyga And Lil Wayne – “Main One”

Mario returns with his debut release under his New Citizen label in partnership with Epic Records. “Main One” was first released in July 2022 and featured Tory Lanez, but the new version now features Lil Wayne and Tyga. This marks Mario and Wayne’s first collab since working together on the 2007’s iconic “Crying Out For Me (Remix).”

The singer revealed how the new record came to fruition. The Baltimore native explained in a statement, “A night out in Cali turned into a studio session with Tyga. We went back and forth wiring the verses and hook, and I knew Wayne would be the perfect addition. I worked with Wayne on the ‘Crying Out for Me’ remix so it’s legendary to have three vets on this record!”

In regards to his partnership with Epic, he added, “Right now, Epic comprises some of the greats in the music game like Sylvia Rhone and Ezekiel Lewis. I’ve been independent for eight years, so this is definitely a new chapter for me and New Citizen. We’re going to be one of the chariots for R&B, and we’re bringing it back.”

Dante Bowe – Dante Bowe

This album had us daydreaming about melodies. It penetrates your psyche and awakens your senses. Bowe’s eponymous LP is a melting pot of gospel, R&B, rap, and contemporary elements that put the Grammy winner in new light.

With an album boasting with features from Vic Mensa, Ada Ehi, Jekalyn Carr, and others, Bowe shares, “This project represents my creative evolution and a bold step towards pushing boundaries. Through soulful melodies, infectious beats, and deeply-rooted lyrics, I’ve crafted a sonic journey that bridges the gap between different musical worlds.” Though this is our introduction to the singer, this is definitely not a grand opening-grand closing situation.

BLKPRL – “Wannabe”

If you’re a fan of BJ The Chicago Kid, you’ll enjoy the debut single from BLKPR. “Wannabe” is the Bronx native’s merger of rap, R&B, reggae, and soca. It encapsulates his mission to “to make undeniable, universal anthems that move the body, soul, and spirit.”

In a statement, he expounded on the meaning of that. “I want people to hear my story… my side of it,” BLKPRL expressed. “If there is any point in the day when people are feeling low, I want to inspire them to enjoy life. We’re so burdened by evil, calamity, and chaos… just all kind of crazy s**t. I want to be that break from the norm. I want to do what Frankie Beverly & Maze did. There could be a fight at a cookout and then you hear ‘Before I Let Go’ and everybody is now doing the electric slide. That’s my energy.”

“Wannabe” interpolates Sporty Thievz’ 1999 classic “What I Look Like.” The record itself is one of escapism that may be needed in a stressful relationship.

BAELY – “Summer”

BAELY hails from South London and is on the fast track to be the newest British sensation. The crooner oozes soul and feel-good music that’s very befitting of summer. With co-signs from Anderson .Paak, Jorja Smith, and Stormzy, BAELY is utterly infectious.

“Summer” was penned in Los Angeles in 2019 after he escaped the U.K.’s brutal winter. His goal was to capture the playful essence of what the season brings while also speaking to the romance that lingers in the air. “I was out there wishing I could have that ‘Summer feeling’ all year round,” BAELY explained in a statement. “So I put it in a song.”