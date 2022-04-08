From Broken Hearts To Bad B**ch Anthems, This Weekend Is Packed With New R&B Releases

This R&B reign just won’t let up and we love to see it, especially considering a large majority believed R&B was dead. Whether you’re balancing vulnerability and ego or challenging double standards in relationships, these new releases from Chlöe, Syd, Marzz, Fousheé, Kenyon Dixon, LAYA, Davion Farris, and more make it easier to choose a side, twerk it out, or go with the flow.

Chlöe – “Treat Me”

Despite some consumers being unaware of what they actually want from artists while being armed with unwarranted opinions about women who wholly embrace their sexual energy, Chlöe is having fun with her second solo single and brand new twerking anthem.

The Diana Kunst-directed visual is as sultry and erotic as an Ohio Players album cover brought to life. Chlöe shows no mercy as she swims in what appears to be a pool of honey before getting wet and wild in a glass-enclosed room. This one will have those lusting after the R&B sensation consumed with sweet dreams for the foreseeable future.

Syd – Broken Hearts Club

Being part of the Broken Hearts Club is a “rite of passage,” according to Syd. The sentimental reflection touches on the beauty of being in love and the underrated beauty that can come with being heartbroken. It’s not an easy process to understand, but those who get it, get it.

The standout track is “Out Loud” featuring Kehlani. Author Asha Bandele once said, “How did we learn to love this way: in pieces and public installments?” And this string-laden ballad calls for whole, unapologetic declarations and the need to be loved out loud.

Marzz – Love Letterz (Deluxe)

Marzz returns with three new tracks from her acclaimed EP, Love Letterz. The new tunes are stories of healing and firm boundary setting for her future intimate self. Upon the deluxe release, Marzz also released the visual to her single, “FYM.” Though she is the focal point of the dreamy video, the bold declaration itself is suspended in a parallel universe from its soft surroundings.

This new offering from Soulection brings the ebbs and flows of living to the forefront as the duo finds their balance at the intersection. The lo-fi, harmonious project includes features from Joyce Wrice and Destin Conrad. So, if you’re ready to “open up,” rekindle an intimate relationship, or just need soft tunes for a late-night drive, this is the one for you.

Fousheé – “double standard”

This alt-R&B ballad addresses gender norms set in place by society and embraces the power of rebelling against them. Fousheé expressed in a statement, “The imbalance frustrates me. Don’t expect anything from me that you wouldn’t give me, including respect and loyalty. I match energy.” When including The Internet’s Steve Lacy, she explained, “I wanted to feature [him] in the visualizer/artwork mostly to stir up thought. It’s kind of a bold move to make out with someone on artwork for the world to analyze, but that’s what the song represents. Breaking the rules.”

CHXRRY22 – “The Falls”

With her debut single, Toronto-bred songbird, Chxrry22, comes to terms with her insecurities as she holds herself accountable for her love being more draining than not.

JAWAN.mp3 – “Get Back”

What do you do when you’re ready to venture back into the dating world after being hurt? You get back in the game because what’s really worse: to have loved and lost or not have loved at all?

Ask JAWAN.mp3 and he’ll tell you, “Sometimes you need a little help getting back to yourself after a heartbreak, especially when you want to be fully available for new love. I’ve needed that patience and grace, and I’m sure other people can relate.”

This is his first single since the release of his November 2021 project, The Abstract, as he gears up for the arrival of The Expansion, coming later this spring.

Kenyon Dixon feat. D Smoke – “Get High, Get By”

The opening chords of this record feel reminiscent of Fantasia’s “Free Yourself” and The Jones Girls’ “Who Can I Run To?” This newness from Kenyon Dixon and D Smoke exudes the chill vibes of Southern California and the fluidity of having no expectations. Whether struggling, celebrating, or doing both, this carefree anthem calls for a good time.

Skylar Stecker feat. Tone Stith – “What’s Good”

A flirty new single arrives from Skylar Stecker and thriving crooner Tone Stith, taking fans back to the days of true R&B duets like Avant and Keke Wyatt and the 1998 collab from Sisqo and Mya, “It’s All About Me.” Stecker stated that the decision to add Stith was a no-brainer, and we have to agree.

LAYA – Um, Hello

With LAYA’s debut EP, she’s explorative and seductive. Whether it’s the groove of “On Sight,” the nostalgic echoes on “Crazy Down,” or the hypnotic coos on “Undress,” LAYA invites fans into a multidimensional world, honoring the past while boldly immersed in the future.

Davion Farris – “Bad Guy”

This heart-wrenching introspection from Davion Farris proves that men can be vulnerable too. The rare perspective of this song proves this emotion isn’t exclusive to one gender over the other and shows that men aren’t always the cause for toxicity within a relationship. “I hate being wrong/ My ego can’t take it/ I hate giving up on things I put my faith in/ But you led me on hoping you could profit/ I made you my focus/ You made me an option,” he sings. The new single is the first from his forthcoming project, set for a May release.