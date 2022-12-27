Nicci Gilbert Takes Down Tory Lanez Plaques Following Conviction

Nicci Gilbert has removed plaques earned through Tory Lanez’s sampling of Brownstone’s “If You Love Me” following his conviction. The 1994 R&B song was looped throughout the Canadian musician’s July 2015 debut single “Say It.”

The remake reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA in April 2019.

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Gilbert, one of the three original members of Brownstone, revealed her decision to no longer celebrate the success of “Say It” on Instagram. The 52-year-old cited Lanez’s being found guilty on three felony charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

“The Jury has spoken and I respect the jury’s decision,” she started off. “I hate to see another young black man going to jail, especially days before Christmas. I feel terrible for his children and family…Honestly I feel bad for Tory.”

Her lengthy caption continued, “At the same time I support Meg and I believe her. It’s a shame that our community is so broken that we relentlessly attack victims, but I get it,” Gilbert continued. “Hurt people hurt people…This victory was a win for all victims and hopefully sent a strong message. I stand with MTS as an advocate for women and girls.”

Her post concluded by sharing hope for Lanez, and implying she was never paid for the 2015 chart-topper.

“I pray for Tory as an advocate for artists and creatives,” she wrote. “Tory is a young black man, who became super famous very quickly. This made him a talented creative who lacked the emotional intelligence and development needed to navigate that kind of success. He made a very poor decision, but I believe he will come out of this a better man and artist.”

She continued, “I sincerely hope the entertainment industry sees this as an opportunity to put more resources into artist development and overall wellness . The artists you see as a windfall are falling hard and the impact on our community is devastating. Artists have too much access to too many people, who are triggered in one way or another by their successes and failures . I’m taking these awards down in protest of Violence against women. I will not tolerate it under any circumstances. Before y’all ask me to give some money back from the single…I’m still waiting on that paperwork from 2015.”

American R&B group Brownstone (American singer and songwriter Kina Cosper, Guyanese singer Charmayne Maxwell (1969-2015), and American singer Nicci Gilbert) in the press room of the 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 7th March 1997. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Gilbert’s comment section was met with support from peers and fans, although all did not agree with her decision.

“Everything in this ‘new industry’ is so sad and unfortunate. While I do understand the fight sis , I feel the plaques are a representation of the hard work you put into this industry, not necessarily Tory’s. The producer sampled your good works and you deserve it! Especially in an industry who don’t recognize us female artists at all. But I do understand,” remarked LeLee Lyons of SWV.

India.Arie shared in her own comment “not that you asked me. Sacrificing your self in protest is not needed. this is what I learned form my fight with SPotify. the industry will be the same whether you sacrifice your self or not. IMHO keep your money, and use it for your goals. we all knwo you do good work int he world. clearing up you HOME SPACE of the plaques … if it feels good ot y ou do it. focus on whats best for YOU. *big hug*”