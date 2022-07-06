Nick Cannon Freestyles Over UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem”

Nick Cannon has decided to brush off his rap skills. The television host visited Power 106 on Tuesday and, of course, delivered an L.A. Leakers freestyle. Cannon took on the instrumentals for EARTHGANG’s “Power” and UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem” as he hit on topics ranging from his professional career to fatherhood.

“They gotta be like ‘that ni**a ain’t snappin’/ Cannon give up on that rappin’/ That’ll never go platinum,” rapped the 41-year-old.

He added, “I got you for life and I’ll always be there, all of my children will always be friends, even if they mama’s is not in agreeance.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Nick Cannon attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The freestyle comes as the actor officially returned to music with the release of The Explicit Tape: Raw & B back in May. The 14-track project features K. Michelle, Chris Brown, Brandy, Jacques, and more.

Nick Cannon’s self-titled debut album was issued in 2003 and peaked at no. 83 on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured his career’s biggest hit so far “Gigilo” which features disgraced musician R. Kelly.

Watch Nick Cannon’s freestyle over EARTHGANG’s “Power” and UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem” above and check out his latest musical offering The Explicit Tape: Raw & B below.