Nick Cannon Enlists Brandy, Chris Brown, And K. Michelle For New R&B Album

Nick Cannon has made his return to music with a new album, The Explicit Tape: Raw & B.

The 14-track LP features the likes of K. Michelle on the opening track, “A Player’s Prayer Intro” which remixes the classic hook of Bobby Womack’s “If You Think You’re Lonely Now.” The R&B songbird was also featured on Cannon’s 2016 EP, The Gospel of Ike Turn Up, where he blends his comedic and musical stylings.

The multi-hyphenate host enlists Chris Brown for “I Do,” a piano-laden offering as he toys with the idea of getting remarried while Jacquees joins Cannon on the casual “Lil Bro.” Though most of the LP is an ode to classic R&B elements, Brandy closes out the stacked project with “F.A.I.T.H.F.U.L.” Reimagining The Gap Band’s 1982 smash hit, “Outstanding,” the two sing about a “[best] friend always interceding through hardships fulfilling unconditional love”—something Brandy knows all too well.

Currently, the album’s most-streamed tracks on Spotify—”Weekend Girl” and “My Pimpin”—are more raw than full of rhythm and blues, but overall, give Cannon’s latest a listen. Prior to the album’s release, he dropped a single, “Alone” for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, which samples her 1990 ballad, “Love Takes Time.”

Listen to Nick Cannon’s new project, The Explicit Tape: Raw & B, below.