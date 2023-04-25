Nick Cannon Names Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott And Lauryn Hill To His Rap Mt. Rushmore

Creating a “rap Mount Rushmore” has been a trendy conversation starter over the last few years amongst music lovers.

The popular conversation came up again on a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev podcast, as Nick Cannon joined for an interview. The media mogul was asked about Nicki Minaj, to which he not only praised her as one of greatest rappers of all time — regardless of gender — but also worthy of being on his rap Mt. Rushmore.

“She’s one of the coldest artists in the last decade,” Cannon declared. “We can’t sleep on her skill, her pen, sonically. She changed the game. ‘Monster’? That was her record.”

He added, “The only person, to me, that has the same level of talent, and that we should even be comparing her to, is Lauryn Hill or Missy Elliott. Those three, that’s the Mount Rushmore.”

Nicki and Missy have shown each other a lot of love over the years. At the 2022 MTV VMA awards, Nicki was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the same accolade that the Supa Dupa Fly icon received three years before her.

“Congratulations to @NICKIMINAJ on this achievement!” Missy wrote on Instagram congratulating the Queens rapper. An elated Minaj responded, “Mumbling & cackling??? nah omg thank you Missy. You kicked down this [door]. Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry. #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard.”

Minaj has also shown Lauryn Hill lots of love online and in person. She’s even went as far as deeming Hill her “idol” and bowed to her feet.

“Excuse me while I have an outer body experience,” the 39-year-old captioned an IG post of her treating Hill as royalty. “Shaking, crying, a MESS!!!! this lady is the reason. Omg. The QUEEN. Goddess! The epitome! The bar! The *faints*. Ms. Lauryn Hill told me to keep “spittin dat fire”. Is this real life!????”

“No! No! No! please,” Minaj says to Hill in the clip. “I’m in love with you. Your spirit, your mind.”

Hill graciously accepted Minaj’s kind words and hugged her. The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” wordsmith then shared with fans that in high school she actually quoted The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill legend.

Then in a November 2022 cover story with i-D Magazine, she told JT of the City Girls, “I don’t think I rap or sing like Lauryn, but in terms of being my idol… oh my goodness.”

She added of Hill’s ONE Music Fest show last year, “Two days ago when the blogs posted her singing ‘To Zion’, and she brought out her son Zion, and his two children, I was sitting there crying. I used to be listening to that song on my little CD player on the train going to high school all the way in Manhattan.”

Check out Nick Cannon speaking about the women on his rap Mount Rushmore above.