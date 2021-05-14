Nicki Minaj Re-Releases ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Mixtape With New Tracks

It’s a great day for the Barbz; Nicki Minaj’s 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty has finally been added to all streaming platforms.

To her fans’ surprise, the 23-track compilation was re-released on Friday (May 14). To keep it fresh, the Queens native not only remixed the mixtape’s cover art but also added three new tracks, “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, “Fractions,” and “Crocodile Tears (Remix)” with Skillibeng. She also added two Soundcloud faves, “Chi-Raq” with G Herbo and “Boss A** B*tch” with hip-hop group, PTAF.

Unfortunately, five of the original tracks didn’t make the cut. Fans won’t be able to stream the Red Cafe, Ricky Blaze, and Ron Browz-assisted track, “I Feel Free (Remix),” “I Feel Free,” the Jae Millz and Gudda Gudda-assisted “Five-O,” “Handstand” featuring fellow Young Money labelmate, Shanell, or the original mixtape’s “Outro.”

Minaj hopped on her Instagram Live shortly before midnight to talk to her fans about her decision to add the mixtape to streaming platforms, her upcoming album and documentary, her son “Papa Bear,” and how Drake got her through her episode of writer’s block.

“He single-handedly got me out of my writer’s block and I’m never going to forget it…He sent me something and it made me feel so competitive again,” she said while personally thanking the Billboard Artist of the Decade during her live video broadcast. “Whenever I hear Drake and Wayne rap, it’s always going to inspire something in me.

“Outside of Drake’s raps, it’s his pep talks. He’ll send one text that’ll make me really re-evaluate everything. He’s a f**king genius as a musical artist, but also as a human being. Please, everybody, know that.”

Hear Nicki Minaj’s reissued mixtape and new music below.