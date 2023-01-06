Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott’s Record For Longest Charting Female Rapper

Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the Hot 100, thus breaking the “Lose Control” artist’s previous record of 13.

Billboard Hot 100: #51(+2) Super Freaky Girl, @NICKIMINAJ [20 weeks]. *peak: #1* — chart data (@chartdata) January 4, 2023

.@NICKIMINAJ becomes the female rapper with the most consecutive years charting a single on the Hot 100 (2010-2023), breaking a tie with @MissyElliott (1996*-2008). — chart data (@chartdata) January 4, 2023

Nicki and Missy have previously shown each other a lot of love. Upon the announcement that the “Chun Li” rapper would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the last MTV VMAs, the Supa Dupa Fly artist took to Twitter to offer her special recognition.

“Congratulations to @NICKIMINAJ on this achievement!” Missy wrote. Minaj replied, “Mumbling & cackling??? nah omg thank you Missy. You kicked down this [door]. Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry. #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard.”

This was especially significant as Elliott received the same award three years prior, and was the first female rapper to ever do so.

Nicki Minaj had a very active 2022 musically. She appeared on the Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem “Tukoh Taka” alongside Maluma and Myriam Fares, in addition to linking up with Lil Baby on “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem?” Yung Bleu on “Love In The Way,” Fivio Foreign on “We Go Up,” and Coi Leray on “Blick Blick.”