Nicki Minaj Bails On MTV VMAs Performance Amid Husband’s Guilty Plea

Fans who were anticipating the possibility of a live performance from Nicki Minaj at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards won’t have that wish granted, as the rapper has announced that she won’t be hitting the stage. Minaj—the latest artist to cancel their VMAs performance—shared the news on Twitter when responding to a fan asking if she’d be doing a live set this Sunday (Sept. 12) at the awards show set to air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I just pulled out, “Minaj wrote in a tweet. “I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you [VMAs producer] Bruce [Gilmore]. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.” Shortly after Minaj’s tweet, MTV posted their own, announcing Normani would be performing her new single, “Wild Side,” which could be viewed as a counter to account for Minaj’s absence.

While Minaj would not divulge details about the circumstances that led to her decision, that same day, it was reported that her husband, Kenneth Petty, pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Minaj reside.

According to court records, Petty plead guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday (Sept. 9) with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The father of Minaj’s 11-month-old son, Petty is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. The minimum sentence for failing to register as a sex offender is five years of supervised release and a $100 court assessment fee.

Petty is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2022.