Nicki Minaj Embraces Her Age, Warns “It’s Not The Year To Play” With Her

It looks like 2023 is not the year to play with Onika Tanya Maraj Petty, better known as Nicki Minaj.

The Queen MC took to her Twitter to issue another warning to her rivals about disrespecting her or any of her alter-egos: “RED RUBY DA MF SLEEZE, CHUN-Li, NICKI MINAJ, NICKI DA NINJA [NICKI] DA HARAJUKU BARBIE.”

In the series of now-deleted tweets, Minaj also embraced her age. Citing a line from “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Minaj wrote, “40. Yup. 40’s wit 30 clips. FN’s wit da switch.”

Off her hiatus and in a braggadocious mood, the Queens, NY spitter went on a tangent Wednesday (March 15), retweeting her unmatched stats, including her greatest hits album Queen Radio: Volume 1 spending 25 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the longest-running female Rap project of 2022. Minaj then challenged her haters to “Photoshop them sales.”

Nicki also shared a tweet that noted that “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is now the highest debut by a female rapper released this year, in which she called the track her “throw away song.”

My throw away song? Chiiiii GAG IT!!!!!!! https://t.co/uwjUZPpB9P — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2023

As the mother-of-one enters her 40s, her mission to age gracefully comes after the riff she had with Latto last year. The two rappers went head-to-head on Twitter, and “Big Energy” rapper age-shamed the 40-year-old, calling her a “bully” and “Super Freaky Grandma” — a play off of Minaj’s top-charting hit “Super Freaky Girl.“

“You sold 20K right?” Minaj rhetorically responded to Latto. “Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but was BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years. Oh so you in your 20’s. Oh ok then. At least it match your album sales. Mad u flopped. That’s why u rlly mad.”

Minaj continues to push her pen and views as she just dropped the teaser to her forthcoming visual for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” though a release date is TBA.

Taking it back to her jet black curly hairstyle — seen in videos like “Megatron” and “Right Thru Me” — Minaj dons a red Kimono with a black monokini underneath.

Take a look at the clip below and Minaj warning her rivals above.