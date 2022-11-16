Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks

Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj.

Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.

The 39-year-old undeniably broke records this with the two singles. “Super Freaky Girl,” earned her the bragging rights as the first woman to have a solo rap track debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill in 1998. She also made history as the seventh woman and only woman rapper to earn 20 Top 10 hits following the No. 2 debut of “Do We Have A Problem?” on the Hot 100 chart.

Minaj called out the award show in October when she revealed that Latto’s smash hit “Big Energy” was categorized as Hip-Hop and not her “Super Freaky Girl.” The track was up for consideration in the Pop category, according to Minaj. In the end, however, the uptempo bop wasn’t nominated at all.

This isn’t the first time the Academy has been accused of being unfair to Minaj.

In 2020, Minaj stated that the Grammy’s didn’t give her “Best New Artist” when she had seven songs charting on Billboard.

She wrote at the time, “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week that any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Ever. #PinkFriday.”

nicki minaj tells y’all about the Grammys every year but nobody listens pic.twitter.com/0rmAn7AHZG — ツ (@MARSTVZ) November 15, 2022

Although Nicki has yet to speak on the Grammy’s decision to exclude her, social media has spoken. Following the trending hashtag #NoGrammyForGranny — referring to Latto age-shaming Minaj — many came to her defense.

The Game responded to the hashtag with “This is funny because Nicki is hands down the reason the female rap game of this era is thriving the way it is !!!!!!!” He added, “Literally nuts mfs act any different.”

Rapper Maliibu Miitch, who was featured on “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” said, “Summer & Nicki didn’t win grammys because they don’t act like ya scary a** favs!” in regards to both Minaj and Summer Walker being unacknowledged this year.

She added, “they gon speak up & cause a scene every trip when they get played with. Smh like forreal stop muting black women for accolades we should be able to speak our minds through our music & discussions.”

Summer & Nicki didn't win grammys because they don't act like ya scary ass favs! they gon speak up & cause a scene every trip when they get played with. Smh like forreal stop muting black women for accolades we should be able to speak our minds through our music & discussions. — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) November 15, 2022

Even The Shade Room spoke out against the Grammy’s snubbing Nicki. “Nicki Minaj should have a Grammy for every room in her big house by now,” the outlet stated. “She’s being snubbed over and over again and at this point it’s personal. Everyone who got nominated deserved it but we can all agree Nicki is being treated unfairly.”

Nicki Minaj should have a Grammy for every room in her big house by now. She’s being snubbed over and over again and at this point it’s personal. Everyone who got nominated deserved it but we can all agree Nicki is being treated unfairly. — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 16, 2022

Of course, the Barbz have plenty to say in defense of their matriarch, with many declaring that Nicki doesn’t need a Grammy to validate her status. One fan tweeted, “F**K a grammy. Nicki won a Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and to me that’s worth more than a Grammy.”

Another person said, “Nicki being the only female rapper without a Grammy is more iconic to me than her getting one idk.”

Check out more fan reactions below.

FUCK a grammy. nicki won a michael jackson video vanguard award and to me that's worth more than a grammy — ✩ (@mikusworId) November 15, 2022

Nicki being the only female rapper without a grammy is more iconic to me than her getting one idk pic.twitter.com/lTRPmG8Mgw — ?️ (@DonsChun) November 15, 2022

I seriously hope this is gonna be the last time ever that Nicki Minaj will submit any of her projects for Grammy. It’s beyond ridiculous how unfair she gets treated every time during the nominations. — LERRY ? (@_AsiwajuLerry) November 15, 2022

Nicki Minaj has no Grammy but her talent and impact in Hip-Hop is insane. She is the proof that you don’t need any award to stay relevant.

“They ask for the GOAT so they send me sleeze” pic.twitter.com/uwJpGq9gWq — ???? (@nickivirals) November 15, 2022

On the flip side, a few critics have asserted that she doesn’t deserve one, and would only be attempting to save face if she claims to not care about the award.

One Twitter user said, “‘Grammys don’t matter’ But your fav is dying for one.”