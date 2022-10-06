Nicki Minaj Taps 8 Dancehall Queens For “Likkle Miss (THE FINE NINE REMIX)” Video

Nicki Minaj has recruited a few bashment gyals for the remix to her latest song “Likkle Miss” featuring Skeng.

Titled “The Fine Nine Remix,” the Trinidadian rapper tapped some of the top dancehall artists in the game. The proclaimed “Queen of Dancehall” Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez and London Hill have all added their own flair to the original single.

Nicki unveiled her latest effort on Wednesday (Oct. 5), following her “Queen Mix” to “Super Freaky Girl.” During an episode of Queen Radio, the “We Go Up,” rapstress went live with London Hill, Lisa Mercedez, and Pamputtae where she teased the track before releasing it for her die-hard “Barbz.”

Take a listen below.

Nicki, 39, has been teasing the collaboration with the eight other women over the past few days. The remix is lengthier than the original with a total run of six-minutes.

As no other video has been released to compliment the “Fine Nine’s” collaboration, Minaj shared BTS footage from the original single’s music video featuring Skeng.

“Yo how it feel when ya’ll meet a b!tch & she pretty in REAL LIFE????? WIT THE FILTER OFF?!?!!!” Nicki captioned her post. “HOW SWAY HOW ?!?!!! [“100″ emojis] BTS OF MAKING THE VIDEO WIT @skeng.don special thanks also DRE, FENDI, RAH, CARA, JON and all the BEAUTIFUL WOMEN [heart eye emojis] yo @rah_ali how you found all these big booty BADDIES?!?!”

