Nicki Minaj Nominated For 5 MTV EMAs, Including “Biggest Fans”

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Nicki Minaj’s successful 2022 campaign continues as the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper has been nominated for five awards at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Queens artist could potentially take home awards in the following categories: Best Song (“Super Freaky Girl”), Best Video (“Super Freaky Girl”), Best Artist, Best Hip-Hop Artist, and Biggest Fans, the last of which her active fanbase popularly known as “The Barbz” will surely get a kick out of.

The 39-year-old tied with Spanish pop star Rosalía for the third most MTV EMA nominations this year, trailing Harry Styles (7) and Taylor Swift (6). These overseas nominations follow the Queen artist’s memorable 2022 MTV VMAs experience on Aug. 28, where she hosted the show alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, took home the Best Hip-Hop Video award (“Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby) and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, and performed a medley of some of her most classic records.

Voting for all 19 categories began on Oct. 12 via the MTV EMA website and will continue until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. CET. The Nov. 13 award show, held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, will broadcast live in over 170 countries on MTV before being available to stream globally on Paramount+ and Pluto TV on Nov. 14.

Tune in on Nov. 13 to see what other hardware Nicki Minaj will add to her already cluttered mantle.