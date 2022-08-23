Nicki Minaj Snatches Her First Solo No.1 With “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicki Minaj has made her way to the top of the charts again with her newest single, “Super Freaky Girl.” The Rick James-sampling track first debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and went on to tally the same on the Streaming Songs chart. This is Minaj’s first Streaming Songs No.1 since 2014 with “Anaconda.”

According to Billboard, “Super Freaky Girl,” is the second No. 1 debut on the Streaming Songs chart since DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. Concurrently, the track also dominated the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. With over 89,300 digital sales, Minaj has continued to prove why she can be considered the Queen of Rap in 2022.

Per the outlet, “Super Freaky Girl” is also the first solo rap song by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

“You did it barbz,” Nicki wrote on Instagram in a note to her fans. “You did it. I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you.”

The 39-year-old continues to have a stellar third quarter of the year, as she has been recruited to co-host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. This year, the ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday (August 28).

She will also be honored with the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV awards.

Congrats Nicki!