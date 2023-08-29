Nicki Minaj Stays True To ‘Pink Friday’ Sound With New “Last Time I Saw You” Teaser

Nicki Minaj is returning to the pop/alternative Hip-Hop sounds of her 2010 album Pink Friday with new teaser, “Last Time In Saw You.” The track is set to appear on her forthcoming sequel album Pink Friday 2.

As Minaj has been gearing fans up for her next album, she dropped the minute-long teaser on Monday (Aug. 28) via TikTok. The Queen emcee also accompanied the snippet with a montage of old and new photos of her from over the years.

“Beggin me to stay and then you walk away/ There’s something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush and you say you were crushed/ But I said I’d be back, it’s OK,” croons Minaj.

Check out the teaser below.

After releasing a few one-offs and features including “Barbie World” featuring Ice Spice, “Red Ruby da Sleeze,” “Princess Diana (Remix),” and more, Minaj teased PF2 earlier this month.

The “Super Freaky Girl” rhymer hopped on Instagram Live to preview “Last Time I Saw You,” and also revealed that she was happy with her fans’ approval. Minaj took her thoughts to X, saying, “Glad you like the lyrics. The irony is that my fave part of the whole song is the very end… like the last 30 seconds. Can’t wait for you guys to hear the whole thing.”

In July, she gave fans an update on Pink Friday 2, guaranteeing that the project would be full of “Eargasms.”

“Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off PF2,” she wrote. “The eargasms that YALL are about to have. Ooohhhh chiiiii huntyyyyy don’t make dat serveeeee.”

Pink Friday 2 comes 13 years after she released the original project which boasted a ton of hit singles including “Roman’s Revenge” featuring Eminem and one with Lil Wayne, “Fly” with Rihanna, “Super Bass,” “Did It On ‘Em,” “Moment For Life” featuring Drake, “Your Love,” “Bedrock” with Lloyd, and more.

As Minaj keeps fans on their toes for what’s next, the album is set to release on Nov. 17.

Listen to a snippet of “Last Time I Saw You” above.