Nicki Minaj’s Rare “Pinkprint” Jordan 6 Sneakers Resurface, Still Not For Sale

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), rare sneaker connoisseur, English Sole, debuted an official prototype of an Air Jordan 6 colorway created for Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint.

The gradience of the hot pink and laser-purple fabric peaks through the white leather base of the electrifying sneaker. The AJ6s also don Minaj’s The Pinkprint logo with the signature fingerprint on its spine and pink soles within.

Upon Minaj’s third studio album release, Jordan made the special colorway “exclusive for Minaj and team in the mid-2010s,” reports SneakerNews. The Queen emcee also received a silver colorway of Air Jordan 1’s to promote the album. Neither kicks were ever released to the public for retail.

Minaj sported another custom pair of Air Jordan 6s in the music video for the LP’s single, “Anaconda.” The now mom-of-one hit a choreographed number with a group of dancers in the rare blue, pink, and neon green sneakers. The energetic visual went on to receive praise including a 2015 MTV VMA award for Best Hip-Hop Video. She also wore the Jordans on the risqué cover art for the single in which she only wore a pink thong and sports bra.

Arguably one of Minaj’s best albums, The Pinkprint, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2014, amassing over 244,000 units sold during its first week.

Youtube Screenshot

Popular singles include the aforementioned “Anaconda,” “Only” featuring Lil Wayne, Drake, and Chris Brown, “Feeling Myself” with Beyonce, and, of course, “Pills and Potions” all hailed from the album.

Take a look at the vibrant unreleased “Pinkprint” Air Jordan 6 sneakers above. Would you rock them?