Nicki Minaj Confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup Song Despite Backlash

Nicki Minaj has confirmed that her 2022 Qatar World Cup Fan Festival Anthem “Tukoh Taka” featuring Maluma and Myriam Fares will be released this Friday (Nov. 18). The decision yielded the 39-year-old rapper a lot of backlash from listeners and, surprisingly, the Barbz due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQIA+ stance.

After taking home two MTV EMAs for “Best Hip-Hop Artist” and “Best Song” (“Super Freaky Girl”), the Queens rapper shared a reel on Instagram where she thanked her fans for voting before teasing the upcoming record at the end. The teaser includes three different colored pairs of cleats, with each pair displaying the artists’ names and numbers hinting at the release date.

Upon seeing this post, listeners took to Twitter to directly address the Queen artist. “Not sure if you’re aware but your LGBTQ+ supporters from Qatar are in danger and you’re funding and standing by their disgusting views,” one fan said. “Qatar was voted as the one of the worst places in the world to be gay. homosexuality is illegal and punishable by imprisonment.”

Another fan said, “Nicki Minaj doing a song for the Qatar cup when that country is violently homophobic and against the rights of LGBTQ+ is something, especially considering majority of her fanbase are apart of that community.”

Despite the backlash, the mother of one doubled down and tweeted a pre-save link for the upcoming record. “fifa.lnk.to/TukohTaka#TukohTaka preSAVE now!!!! Friday 11/18,” the Grammy nominee said.

The Qatar World Cup tournament kicks off on Sunday (Nov. 20).