Nicki Minaj Announces Return Of ‘Queen Radio’ On Amazon’s Amp App

Nicki Minaj revealed plans to bring Queen Radio back to a new platform. Previously broadcasted on Apple Music, the rapper shared going forward the program will continue on Amazon’s newest app Amp. She announced the return during an Instagram live session on Tuesday (March 8) after hinting at the news on Twitter.

“I am very excited to be partners with Amazon on bringing back Queen Radio,” Nicki said at the beginning of her live, which you can watch in full below. “Queen Radio is something that is so dear to my heart. Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about not wanting to do Queen Radio or any radio for that matter, but why not?”

Keep #QueenRadio in your tweets & I’ll address this press release & other questions on my IG live @1PM PST ? we bouta get into some THANGZ!!! ? Oh, don’t tell nobody but the secret code for #Barbz ONLY on the app IS nickiminaj ? download it & I’ll see you soon?@OnAmp_ pic.twitter.com/jBfklGyZ5w — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 8, 2022

Amazon released the beta version of Amp to users on Tuesday. Amp is a free app that provides users with a way to DJ their own live radio show. Users will have access to music catalogs from millions of licensed songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and more. No subscription, additional hardware, or editing tools are needed.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” explained John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp to Amazon.

Ciancutti continued, “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio—spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming—with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows.”

In addition to the “Barbie Dreams” rapper, Pusha T, Tinashe, Lil Yachty, Big Boi, and more will all host radio shows.

“By bringing these incredible personalities into the beta, creators can experience Amp in a way that drives the feedback needed to build the app together, ahead of a public launch later this year,” said Ciancutti.

Watch Nicki Minaj on Instagram Live below.