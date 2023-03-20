Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” Debuts No. 1 On Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart

Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj can’t stop doing big numbers. The 40-year-old’s latest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

With this accomplishment, reflected in the March 18 updated chart, the Queens rapper can now boast back-to-back No. 1’s. “Super Freaky Girl” achieved the same feat back in August 2022 and maintained its place for 11 weeks. The hitmaker now has nine No. 1’s on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart overall, with previous entrants being “Your Love,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Make Me Proud,” “Anaconda,” “Only,” “Trollz” and “Do We Have A Problem?”

The Queen rapper is now the most accomplished woman in the chart’s nearly 35-year history and also has moved into rare air when it comes to male artists. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” reaching the mountaintop has allowed her to surpass LL Cool J and become the fifth most accomplished artist in the chart’s history. She now stands behind Drake, who has 27 No. 1’s, Lil Wayne, Diddy, and Kanye West.

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” leans on nostalgia, sampling Lumidee’s 2003 hit “Never Leave You.” It follows Nicki Minaj’s recent interpolations, as “Super Freaky Girl” flipped Rick James’ 1981 smash “Super Freak.” 2022 was a collaborative year for the mother of one, joining Yung Bleu on “Love In The Way,” Fivio Foreign on “We Go Up,” Coi Leray on “Blick Blick,” and Lil Baby on “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem?”

Her last album Queen came out in 2018, with features from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and Foxy Brown.