Nicki Minaj Explains Rejecting Feature On Doja Cat’s Album

Amid reports that Nicki Minaj turned down an opportunity to appear on Doja Cat’s new album, Planet Her, the self-proclaimed Queen set the record straight by addressing the elephant in the room during a session on Twitter Spaces.

Minaj, who was asked by Doja to appear on her new single, “Get Into It (Yuh),” revealed that her reasoning was based on wanting to work with the budding megastar directly, however, interference from Doja’s team kept the collaboration from happening.

The Queens native also contrasted that experience with her time working with “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” co-star BIA, whom she facilitated the collaboration with personally. “It’s not that I’m too busy at all. It’s just that there were middle people involved in that situation so I had told her,” explained Minaj. “If it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt with each other directly, it would be different.”

The “Seeing Green” rapper also admitted to not feeling as if she could add anything dynamic to the song, ultimately requesting to be sent other songs from Planet Her for consideration, but to no avail.

“I didn’t love that song because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it,” she said in reference to “Get Into It (Yuh).” “So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, but I asked them to send me something else. And they didn’t send me anything else.”

Despite Nicki’s absence, Doja still sent her a nod on the record with a direct shout-out, a sign that no love was lost between the two.

Nicki Minaj revealed she was asked to hop on Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” but felt she couldn’t do anything for the song… ?? pic.twitter.com/SXeFwori7U — Power 106 (@Power106LA) September 7, 2021

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat previously worked together on Doja’s 2020 single, “Say So (Remix),” which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks.