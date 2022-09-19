Nicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record With “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicki Minaj’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” continues to break through as one of the veteran rapper’s most successful solo tracks. According to Chart Data, as of Friday (Sept. 16), the raunchy record has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify—making it the fastest solo female rap song to reach the milestone on the platform.

Released on August 12, “Super Freaky Girl” stands as Minaj’s first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also a female artist’s first solo rap song to debut at No. 1 on the chart since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

.@NICKIMINAJ's "Super Freaky Girl" has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It becomes the fastest solo female rap song to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) September 16, 2022

“Super Freaky Girl” has been supported with an official music video where Minaj toys with Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig. Directed by Joseph Kahn, the video features the Queen rapper shuffling outfits and men.

The Rick James-sampled track also has two remixes so far, a Roman Remix and a “Queen Mix,” featuring rappers JT, BIA, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, and Katie Got Bandz.

Last month, the 39-year-old musician accepted the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. On stage, Minaj thanked Lil’ Wayne, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Foxy Brown, Rihanna, Drake, Beyoncé, and Madonna.

Fans of the chart-topping rapper can catch her performing this weekend (Sept. 23) as she becomes the first woman to headline Rolling Loud’s return to New York City. The massive Hip-Hop festival is also set to feature Future, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Lil Baby, Pusha T, BIA, Fat Joe, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Dream Doll, and more.

Check out the Queen Mix of “Super Freaky Girl” below.