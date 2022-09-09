Nicki Minaj Drops “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” Feat. JT, BIA, And More

Nicki Minaj has dropped the official Queen Mix for her chart-topping, raunchy record “Super Freaky Girl” and added a diverse lineup of female rappers to the song. City Girls rapper JT, BIA, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, and Katie Got Bandz joined the award-winning rapper on the remix with each adding their own verse.

“Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” was teased by Minaj across social media ahead of its release. The veteran rapper uploaded a photo of the cover art which features a suitcase decorated with stickers highlighting each city repped by the featured artists.

Nicki Minaj released the original “Super Freaky Girl” last month, and it quickly became one of the rapper’s most successful singles. The Rick-James sampled song debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the “Did It On Em” rapper’s first solo no. 1 record.

“Super Freaky Girl” is also the first solo rap song by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Shortly after the song’s released, the animated artist issued a music video, putting her best Barbie impressions forward. In the colorful visual, Minaj pushes a pink Lamborghini and has her own Ken in the palm of her hand.

“Super Freaky Girl” preceded the release of Queen Radio: Volume 1, a compilation album featuring more than 20 of Minaj’s top records. Last month, the “Chun Li” rapper was honored as the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Let me tell you something,” she began, accepting the heralded honor. “I never ever in my life have written a speech, and today I jotted something down on my phone. First of all, I wanna say to everyone in here, God bless you.” Nicki then went on to shout out Lil’ Wayne, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Foxy Brown, Rihanna, Drake, Beyonce, and Madonna, among others.

Listen to “Super Freaky Girl” Queen Mix above and check out Queen Radio: Volume 1 below.