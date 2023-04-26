Nicki Minaj Surpasses Drake’s Chart Record Thanks To Ice Spice Collab

Queen MC Nicki Minaj continues to reign, as she’s just surpassed her Young Money brethren Drake’s chart record.

On Monday (April 24), Chart Data tweeted out that Minaj now takes the lead with the most No.1 hits on the Digital Songs Sales chart following her feature on the “Princess Diana (remix)” with Ice Spice. Drizzy now comes in second place with a total of 13 No.1 songs — although that could change soon.

“IceNika” dropped their remix earlier this month, giving Ice her first No.1 hit and Nicki her 14th. The song currently sits at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100. She now has more Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart than any woman rapper.

.@NICKIMINAJ becomes the rapper with the most #1 hits in Digital Song Sales chart history, surpassing @Drake (14). pic.twitter.com/LXsMawLAyF — chart data (@chartdata) April 24, 2023

.@icespicee_ and @NICKIMINAJ's "Princess Diana" debuts at #1 on this week's Digital Song Sales chart. It's Ice Spice's first and Nicki's 14th #1 hit. pic.twitter.com/NbfJiWnIYj — chart data (@chartdata) April 24, 2023

The collaborators have expressed their admiration for each other, with Ice Spice naming Nicki as one of her favorite rappers and Minaj doubling down on deeming Ice “The People’s Princess.”

Following Ice’s cover story with Dazed magazine, Minaj shouted her out online saying, “GAG!!! ‘The people’s PRINCESS.’ Catch it!!!”

Gag. The People’s PRINCESS ?. catch it!!! pic.twitter.com/uRKb2L51eY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 13, 2023

Ice Spice, née Isis Naija Gaston, expressed her love for Minaj publicly while visiting TRL where she told host Jamila Mustafa that her favorite music artist is the “Super Freaky Girl” rhymer.

“Ya’ll already know its Nicki Minaj,” Ice beamed as she answered the question on live TV.

She also mentioned in an interview with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma that her dream collaboration would be with the fellow New York rapper. She admitted that Nicki would, “Eat that sh*t up, too” when speaking about a “Munch” remix. “But another dream collab is Doja Cat,” she added.

To tie it all in, the two dropped the royally tasteful visual for “Princess Diana (remix)” this month, where they both show off their assets while wearing luxurious lounge wear. The pair also traded scenes in a “pinked-out” royal palace before a dazzling backdrop.

The queen of the Barbz and the captain of the “Spice Cabinet” vibe together on a bed and in front of a vanity, where they do each other’s makeup and have a twerk session.

Revisit the visual to “Princess Diana (Remix)” below.