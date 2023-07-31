Nicki Minaj Updates Fans On Her ‘Pink Friday 2’ “Masterpiece”

Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj set high expectations while updating fans on her anticipated Pink Friday 2 album. The 40-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Saturday (July 29) and gave the Barbz more details on her fifth studio album.

“Y’all, I’m not even kidding. In 111 days… Pink Friday 2 [skate emoji, ballet slipper emoji, bow emoji] is coming to save & restore hope in mankind,” elaborated the songwriter. “Omg barbz I love you I dooooo! Like when y’all have this masterpiece y’all gon be on [cloud emoji] [nine emoji]. Omg I love it so much y’all. I assfcfhnkjhdbyik.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper continued, “And make sure on that night when the clock strikes 12, that you ain’t neva EVAHHHHH played wit MUVA. #PinkFriday2 It’s #Barbie If you still in doubt The barbz shall gather around the camp fire and well… you’ll have to wait to see what we do next [sunglasses emoji].”

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Queen performer first announced an October release date for the project back in June. Later that month, the “Barbie Dreams” rhymer revealed a delay.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys at a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT,” shared the Queens native on Instagram, alerting fans to save the new Nov. 11 date.

As PF2 is in the works, Minaj continues to maintain her status with collaborations, features, Queen Radio, and more. One of her latest drops, the “Princess Diana” remix with rising Bronx rapper Ice Spice, ushered the “Anaconda” rapper past Drake’s record for No.1 hits on the Digital Songs Sales chart.

View Nicki Minaj’s tweets detailing Pink Friday 2 below.