Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Nicki Minaj Sends Warning To Ghostwriters Ahead Of New Song Drop, Return Of Queen Radio

"Tmrw night. Ghostwriters all around the world are scrambling. Just watch."

Nicki Minaj
Courtesy of Amp

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s alter-ego Chun Li is coming back with a vengeance on her upcoming single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which is set to release tomorrow (March 3). In a new Instagram post teasing the track, Minaj issued a fair warning to ghostwriters, predicting that after this release, they’ll be “scrambling.”

“Tmrw night [chp sticks emoji], Ghostwriters all around the world are scrambling Just watch,” she wrote under a picture of her lying across a table as she eats a smorgasbord of Asian cuisine. “Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right her tho? She outside.”

In true Chun Li fashion, Minaj has the two chopsticks in her bun, symbolizing that she’s ready to “pop sh*t.”

Following her post, the Queen Emcee posted a clip from the presumed video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” where she also teased the release as part of her returning Queen Radio show.

Nicki Minaj cover art red ruby da sleeze
Related Story

Nicki Minaj Returns With Cover Art For New Single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

“Midnight,” she wrote. “Queen radio tomorrow at 3Pm pst – link in bio to download the app and follow me on it [kissy face emojis].” Nicki Minaj first teased “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” last week, previewing the track on Instagram. The song apparently samples Lumidee’s 2003 infectious hit “Never Leave You (Uh-Oh).”

The Super Freaky Girl icon is set to go live on Friday to talk about new songs and projects, per press release. As usual, fans from around the world will be able to tune in and interact with Nicki through the program’s chat feature.

In the meantime, set those alarms for midnight when Nicki Minaj paints the internet ruby red.

Queen Radio promo
Courtesy of publicist
Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad