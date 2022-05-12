Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, And Young Dolph’s Deaths To Be Investigated In New Special, ‘Crime & Hip Hop’

The tragic and unexpected deaths of rappers have plagued the music industry for decades from The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, and Jam Master Jay. In recent years, the deaths of notable figures—Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, and Young Dolph—have rattled the Hip-Hop community, and FOX SOUL’s forthcoming special is set to explore these heartbreaking stories.

Hosted by Fox5 New York’s crime and investigative reporter, Lisa Evers, Crime & Hip Hop will allow “audiences [to] see the connection between crime and hip-hop artists, street culture, who these artists are as human beings and also learn why these awful murders continue to happen in today’s world.”

Young Dolph (born Adolph Thornton Jr.) was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021, in his hometown of Memphis while visiting local bakery Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, when two men shot him 22 times. Evers will review the aftermath of his death in-depth while highlighting the impact he had on the Hip-Hop community and the philantropic work he did to give back to Memphis.

Pop Smoke (born Bashar Barakah Jackson) was murdered in February 2020 during a home invasion and robbery in a rented Hollywood Hills home. Evers intends to spotlight the Brooklyn native’s rise to fame, his upbringing in the neighborhood of Canarsie while also shedding new light on his murder investigation.

Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom) was murdered on March 31, 2019, in front of the Crenshaw location of his Marathon Clothing store after being shot multiple times. Recent news reported that the murder trial is set for June, but Evers will explore not only Nip’s death, but “speculation surrounding the murder” and its aftermath.

Crime & Hip Hop is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 17, exclusively on FOX SOUL.