NLE Choppa Catches Heat For Walking Women Rappers By Their Hair

Rapper NLE Choppa, who has become known for his holistic lifestyle, is being questioned and ridiculed for a recent video of him and rappers Sukihana and Sexyy Red.

In the clip from NLE’s “Slut Me Out (Remix)” music video shoot, the Memphis rapper is seen walking the two women by their hair as if they are dogs.

On Monday (April 3), NLE, Suki and Sexyy Red posted the shocking image to their social media accounts. Suki captioned her post of the video, “Submissive play is something I love to do. Stop kink shaming.”

The music video, which officially premieres on Friday (April 7), has garnered a ton of backlash on social media from fans and other music artists. Many expressed their disdain for NLE Choppa and the women involved, especially with the “Do It Again” rapper being open and adamant about uplifting Black women.

“I’m sorry but the wildest thing about them h**s getting walked like a dog is the fact is it’s by NLE Choppa,” one Twitter user wrote. “I thought he was on his Mr Holistic black queens over everything journey [cry laughing emoji] like we all know Suki & the other girl are ho*s, so I’m not even surprised by the sh*t they do.”

New York rapper Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland also commented on the vulgar video and later explained to Suki that she wasn’t personally attacking her. The comment has since been deleted.

However, the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star had words for the “Lip Gloss” MC.

“They said the girl “lil mama” that sing that lip gloss song was in the comments speaking on me,” Suki started. “If I was y’all I would tell her leave me tf alone.”

She then referred to Lil Mama’s infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident where she bombed Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ performance of “Empire State of Mind.”

“They said Lil mama think she better then people just because she got to perform on stage with Jay-z and Alicia keys,” Suki added.

Lil Mama eventually clarified her initial comment on the video and explained it had to do with advocating for Black women playing roles that set them back.

“Hey What’s up Sis, I know we don’t know another personally. Im seeing you wrote a post addressing me and I never addressed you personally,” the actress and rapper wrote on Instagram. “You could of been any Blacc woman in that video I posted a comment under. The way I feel still stands. I feel like women these days will know BETTER and still play a role in setting us bacc centuries.”

She continued, “The only reason I deleted my comment was because I didn’t want to offend you and anyone else partaking in that disturbing clip. I don’t know about You, but I don’t want out daughters to remember us like this. Or feel this what they, “Need To Do To Survive” and if that’s the excuse anyone come u with in 2023. That’s CAP.”