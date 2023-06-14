No Hip-Hop Songs Or Albums Have Charted No. 1 In 2023

Hip-Hop has experienced an unusual drought through the first half of 2023. No Hip-Hop songs or albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 or Billboard 200 charts.

Billboard reported the news on Monday (June 12) and immediately drew parallels to this time last year. By June 2022, six Hip-Hop albums and two Hip-Hop songs had reached the mountaintop on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

The albums were Gunna’s DS4EVER, Lil Durk’s 7220, Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, Future’s I Never Liked You, and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Tyler, The Creator’s 2021 LP Call Me If You Get Lost found its way back to the top of the chart in April 2022 after a massively successful vinyl sale. As for songs, Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which samples Fergie’s 2006 pop hit “Glamorous,” and Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U” commanded the top spot of Hot 100.

We still have had no #1 rap album on Billboard this year. — Bobby Foster (@_bobbyfoster) June 9, 2023

There has been a noticeable lack of major releases this in 2023, which many believe to be the cause for Hip-Hop’s absence from a place the genre has commanded in past years. Billboard theorized that Hip-Hop is “losing its dominance in terms of market share,” as it currently makes up 26 percent of the music market compared to the 28 percent it held in 2022. They also aligned the drop with the ascension of other popular genres, namely Afrobeats, K-pop, and “regional Mexican” music.

While this may be a cause of concern for some, Billboard also reported that both R&B and Hip-Hop are up 6.3% in overall units this year compared to 2022. Despite not being able to claim any No. 1 songs or albums at this point, the genre is still as popular as ever before. With the summer fast approaching, this lack of No. 1’s could change within a month’s time.