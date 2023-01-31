N.O.R.E Compares Symba To Nas, Praises Him For Calling Out Funk Flex

N.O.R.E is a big fan of Symba and likened him to the legendary rapper Nas. Beyond the music, the Drink Champs host is also impressed with the 24-year-old’s willingness to stand up to a major voice in the culture: Funk Flex.

“The best artist — not West Coast, not East Coast — is my bro right here,” the “Nothin'” artist said in an Instagram video posted by Symba on Monday (Jan. 30). The two connected in Oakland, Calif. and N.O.R.E was impressed with his appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show. Symba addressed Flex’s vitriol toward the late Tupac over the years for allegedly lying about being set up by Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G in a fiery freestyle.

In the freestyle, he raps “As a West Coast ni**a, ‘Pac gave all of us pride / That’s why when you said what you said we was surprised / How you wait 20-something years after he died / To come on this muthaf**ka and keep screaming, ‘He lied!'”

“That man came to New York and looked at Funk Flex in his eye and said, ‘You gon’ stop this sh*t!’ And Flex stopped it from right then and there, and I respected it,” N.O.R.E continued. The 45-year-old also revealed his affinity for the West Coast rapper has a lot to do with his own ties to the region.

“I’m a Yay Area ni**a, I just want y’all to know. The reason why I made the whole Melvin Flynt is Fillmore Street. I went to Fillmore Street and I thought I was a pimp, but I ain’t have sh*t. The bi**h chose me and I ain’t even wanna be chosen! I was like, ‘What the f**k?'”

He returned to offering Symba praise, comparing him to the Illmatic rapper. “I’m out here in Oakland, but it’s not because Oakland is one of my favorite places on the West Coast, it’s because you’re my favorite artist right now,” N.O.R.E said. “Nah, for real. You’re like Nas to me.”

The Atlantic Records artist shared his latest LP Results Take Time back in September 2022 in collaboration with DJ Drama. Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and more appear on the project.