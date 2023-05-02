N.O.R.E. Says He And Cam’ron Are “Good” After Alleged Podcast Diss

N.O.R.E. and Cam’ron have mutually resolved their beef.

“Just spoke to cam we good!!!” tweeted the Drink Champs co-host wrote on Monday (May 1) following their recent back-and-forth. On the day prior, he questioned why Cam would bring the “feud” to the digital streets instead of handling it offline.

“Me and you are friends from the 90s. You have my real life phone number,” tweeted N.O.R.E. “You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know. If you thought at any time I was going at you, Why would you go to the internet 1st?”

Why would you go to the internet 1st?

Just spoke to cam we good !!!

The misunderstanding between the two rappers stemmed from a remark made by the Queens native during his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. Noreaga spoke about rappers not seeing mainstream success with their podcasts in a clip. Cam’ron interpreted his thoughts as a jab.

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now — you know, rappers from our era — and they are so failing,” N.O.R.E. explained to Budden in the video. “…They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows. They talkin’ about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No you are not!”

Though nobody or their show was named specifically, the “Oh Boy” rapper wrote, “Damn @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. Im just f**king wit ya, but what other rapper from the 90’s got the sports and cooking show? U know u my n***a for life. But ya man h*e buddons threw u under the bus on the very [next] episode said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a f**k how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crack head!!!!”

Budden responded to Cam‘s sentiments on Instagram. “Now that ni**a know he too sensitive to do this with me,” wrote the rapper-turned-media personality. “Chill before I feel like playin’ back & you start makin’ calls again. Focus on your suits and your pink set, that ‘crackhead’ lapped you looooonnnnnnngggggg ago.”

There’s no word on whether Cam’ron and Budden have settled their differences.