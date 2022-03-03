Normani Says New Song “Fair” Is “A Different Layer That You’ve Never Seen Before”

Normani has prepared her first single of the year and says this one’s personal. The R&B singer spoke to VIBE during the 2022 Billboard Women in Music red carpet on Wednesday night (March 2) and discussed her upcoming song, “Fair.” The track is set to be released on March 18.

“Vulnerability. Raw Normani. A different layer that you’ve never seen before,” answered the 25-year-old when asked what fans can expect. “I’m just really excited because this captures a point in my life that was really honest. For me, it’s big and it’s growth, the fact that I’m able to share with everybody else.”

Fans of Normani have patiently waited for a follow-up to her 2021 record “Wild Side,” which featured Bronx rapper Cardi B. The song debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the singer her first No. 1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

The pending release of “Fair” could also mean Normani’s solo debut album is also nearby. In December 2020, she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest hosted by Ciara and revealed the project was almost complete as she worked through her new journey outside of Fifth Harmony.

“People underestimate how hard it is and how much effort we put into one project, one body of work. And coming out of a girl group, there was a lot that I hard to figure out about myself and fears that I had to deal with head-on,” she said according to Billboard.

“I was always so safe being in a girl group. I remember my mom when I was little, she was like, ‘Why do you want to be in a girl group so bad?’ Is it so you can hide?’ And I think that that was pretty much the answer. But God had other plans for me and by His faithfulness and His grace, He’s really, really kept me.”